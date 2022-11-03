Read full article on original website
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank
According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
PBS New Hour’s Anchor Judy Woodruff Visits Chester County to Examine Closely Watched Pennsylvania Senate Race
A few days ahead of the hugely consequential midterm election, the closely watched Pennsylvania Senate race appears to be neck-and-neck, write Judy Woodruff, Frank Carlson, and Ian Couzens for PBS News Hour. Both candidates, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, are focusing their push on...
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
A far-right website that made claims about a Centre County “pre-loaded” ballot box presented a false narrative, officials said.
John Fetterman makes brief Lehigh Valley appearance to pump up canvassers, stump for Wild
Making a very brief Lehigh Valley appearance Thursday in a tight U.S. Senate race, John Fetterman stressed the importance of every single vote. “I won my very first election 17 years ago by one single vote,” the Democrat told a few dozen canvassers and supporters in the parking lot outside the Teamsters Local 773 in Whitehall Township. The current lieutenant governor was referencing his narrow 2005 victory in the race for mayor of the western Pennsylvania borough of Braddock.
Taylor Swift announces additional tour stop in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — After announcing her tour including stops in Pennsylvania earlier this week, Taylor Swift on Friday announced a handful of additional performances for “The Eras Tour,” including another one in Philadelphia. Swift shared the update on Twitter on Nov. 4. She will now be...
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Pennsylvania Dept. of State reminds voters to know their rights when they head to the polls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman on Friday encouraged Pennsylvanians to educate themselves about their rights before they vote in person on November 8. Chapman also reminded Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to return their voted ballot immediately, delivering it in person to...
Pa. top court says mail-in ballots with ‘incorrect’ dates must be set aside
With Election Day three days away, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has issued guidance regarding what is and isn’t a valid mail-in ballot based on the dates on outer envelopes. For now, the court has directed boards of elections not to count absentee and mail-in ballots received on Nov. 8...
Otto Piasecki | Penn should invest in redesign campus spaces to maximize the student experience
Have you ever walked down Locust, hunkered down in a slightly damp jacket, dodging some freezing sleet, and stumbled into a basement classroom with no windows and flickering fluorescent lights that feel like they penetrate the depths of your brain? I have. I can tell you it is not a pleasant experience. Many of Penn’s classrooms and buildings feel outdated and stale, and often lack proper lighting, adequate space, and modern amenities.
Shapiro files suit against New York company allegedly causing robocalls in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a press release that his office filed a lawsuit against a New York-based company that allegedly caused hundreds of thousands of unwanted robocalls to Pennsylvania consumers. Fluent, Inc., a New York-based company, connects advertisers to potential new customers using the customers’ personal data. […]
In PGH, faith leaders reject rising Christian nationalism movement
'This isn’t new to me. It’s just louder than I’ve seen it in a long, long, long time,' the Rev. Richard Freeman said. The post In PGH, faith leaders reject rising Christian nationalism movement appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Microplastics are everywhere, even in Pennsylvania’s cleanest waterways
Microplastics are everywhere, even in Pennsylvania’s cleanest waterways. According to a new report by the activist and research group PennEnvironment, tests for the presence of microplastics conducted in 50 of some of the cleanest streams and waterways throughout the commonwealth found the pollutants present in every single one. Microplastic...
In high stakes governor’s race, some voters’ questions go unanswered
While Shapiro has run a ‘textbook’ campaign, Mastriano has largely avoided media inquiries. When offered a chance to ask gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano a question, 36-year-old Kellie Quinn thought about her two young children and their educational futures. In particular, she wanted to know why...
Annie Bingle | How Penn is affecting their student-athletes’ lives with NIL
Name, Image, and Likeness is a new phenomenon allowing collegiate athletes to capitalize on their talents similar to the world of professional sports. It is an opportunity for athletes to use their identity in return for exposure, opportunity, or money from brands, companies, or sponsors. With over 25 NCAA Division I sports teams competing in the Ivy League, Penn claims to support their student athletes who want to participate in NIL activities, but are they carrying out their promise?
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pennsylvania doctors and elected officials criticize Mehmet Oz’s abortion comments
“They want to have their doctors and themselves be the only people that are involved in making their medical decisions.”. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research in history
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation.
Shapiro’s Day One Promise
Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
America is facing serious and growing water infrastructure challenges. Pennsylvania is no different | Opinion
As president of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) and the former chair of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, I am invested in the ongoing conversations about how to best address the our aging water infrastructure challenges and needs. Instead of dealing in facts, misinformation campaigns have popped up...
