Sony PlayStation Plus Subscriber Numbers Still Above Xbox Game Pass Even After a Decline; Novembers Games Are Now Available and More

Millions Of Subscribers Have Bailed On PlayStation
Millions Of Subscribers Have Bailed On PlayStation Plus Since Overhaul.
IGN
Five Ratchet & Clank Games are Joining PlayStation Plus Premium This Month
Sony and Insomniac have announced they're adding five Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebration, as well as adding new cosmetics to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Ratchet & Clank series already has a handful of games on PlayStation...
IGN
Sony Follows Microsoft Xbox by Hiking Prices of PlayStation 5 Series Consoles in India; All You Need to Know
A day after Xbox hiked prices of its various gaming controllers, accessories and console, its competitor PlayStation has followed suit by increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 as well. As spotted by Indian Console Gamers, the ShopAtSC website now features the PlayStation 5 at an increased price of Rs....
IGN
25 Best PS4 Games to Play Right Now
Coming up on its tenth year on the market, PS4 — the second-best-selling home console of all-time — has amassed an all-time great catalog of games. With chip shortages still affecting PS5 availability, a price bump outside of the US, and Sony still releasing games on its last-gen console, it's still a great time to play on PS4, and so we've created this list to highlight the best games the console has to offer.
IGN
When Is a Game's Release Date Not a Release Date?
Call me an old crank if you must, but in my day a “release date,” also known as “day one,” was the day a game went on sale to the general public to buy and play for the first time. Want to buy and play it earlier than that, even if money is no object? Sorry, you can’t: it hasn’t been released yet! That’s literally what the word “unreleased” means. In recent years, though, that simple, seemingly uncontroversial concept has somehow been twisted to mean something else – namely, whatever a publisher’s marketing department wants it to mean. For the right price we can now buy and play certain games that publishers tell us – with a straight face, no less – won’t have their “day one” for several more days. This cynical toying with release dates, which have long been practically gamer holidays we get excited about and look forward to as our first chance to play a long-anticipated game, is manipulative and – in some – cases downright deceptive.
IGN
Aussie Deals: God of War Ragnarok PS5 Consoles Go Live, Plus a 10/10 Day for Freebies!
Alright, let's get this red hot deal alert sorted. Because if history is anything to go by, those God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundles just aren't going to last. Supporting evidence: the many 'perfect 10' review scores this sequel received at 3 a.m. local time. Ragnarok is indeed one of the hottest games of 2022 now. So quick-select your wallet and gather up some hacksilver.
IGN
Ten Gaming Headset Mics Compared - Budget to Best
We've talked a lot about gaming headsets, but those reviews usually focus on sound quality and comfort. In this episode of Budget to Best, we tested the microphones of 10 popular gaming headsets, comparing them side by side to see – err, hear – which sounds the best.
IGN
All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners to Get 20 Hours of Double XP After a Confusing Situation
After a confusing situation, Activision has decided to give all current and future owners of the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens. The news was shared by Call of Duty's Twitter, and the...
IGN
What to Expect From Nintendo's Black Friday 2022 Deals
Black Friday 2022 is officially happening on November 25, but if you've been paying attention over the last few years, you know Black Friday deals have no real attachment to the actual Friday after Thanksgiving. Nintendo announced its slew of deals on Nintendo Switch and Switch games will begin November 20, and the Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle is awfully familiar... because it's the same Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle as last year, which was almost identical to the one from the year before. Basically, the Mario Kart/Nintendo Switch Online/Nintendo Switch bundle is THE Black Friday evergreen deal from Nintendo.
IGN
Day of the Devs
Come celebrate a decade of the best indies around as Day of the Devs return yet again on November 3rd starting at 10am (PT). Check out the games of tomorrow TODAY as developers and games collide in digital merriment. You never know what you'll find at the event.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Performance Analysis
Sony Santa Monica returns with a second serving of God of War, and this time around we have the new generation of consoles entering the mix. The PlayStation 5 is significantly more powerful than the PS4 and PS4 Pro, which is reflected in the modes and outputs available. Right from loading you are asked to choose between Favor Resolution or Favor Performance, with the former offering the highest pixel quality and the latter offering higher frame rates. A third toggle is also available that turns a High Frame Rate mode on or off for each. Either way, these are big leaps over last generation.
IGN
TFM: The First Men - Official Steam Early Access Trailer
TFM: The First Men is a strategy game inspired by rich creation stories. Explore uncharted lands, build a home in the wilderness, wage tactical battles in real-time, and shape the future of the human race in an epic, multi-generational adventure. TFM: The First Men is available now in Steam Early Access.
IGN
CD Projekt's New Witcher Trilogy Has Its Director
Longtime CD Projekt animator Sebastian Kalemba has announced he will direct the studio's new Witcher saga. On Twitter, the developer wrote, "Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team."
IGN
Epic Games Store Announces Two Free Games for This Week; Steam Users Can Also Get Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for Free
Epic Games Store is one of the best platforms for players to get their games from because of the amount of offers it provide to them. Epic Games Store comes out with free games for the players every week. And this week players will be able to grab Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament for absolutely no cost this week.
IGN
AMD Officially Announces the Radeon RX 7000 Desktop GPUs
AMD has officially announced its next-generation Radeon RX GPUs today. After months of rumors and some teasing from AMD, the Radeon RX 7000 is officially here. As part of its "together we advance_gaming," event, AMD unveiled the first two GPUs in the Radeon RX 7000 family: Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Radeon RX 7900 XT. As AMD previously announced, the RX 7000 series uses the company's new RDNA 3 graphical architecture.
IGN
HIdeo Kojima: 'Every Day I Am Approached by Ridiculous Offers To Buy Our Studio'
Hideo Kojima says that he’s been approached with some ridiculous monetary offers from other companies to buy his studio, Kojima Productions. However, he’s been rejecting all of them. On episode #10 on his Spotify podcast, Brain Structure, Kojima says, "We are indies, we have no affiliations whatsoever and...
IGN
Hideo Kojima Responds to the Rumors of His Involvement With Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned
Hideo Kojima has responded to the rumors and fan theories that he was involved in the development of Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned and that it was secretly the next entry in the Silent Hill franchise. Kojima has confirmed he has no involvement and calls rumors of any connection to Blue Box a "nuisance."
IGN
Mineko's Night Market - Extended Gameplay Trailer
This new trailer for Mineko's Night Market features the first extended gameplay and takes fans on an adventure, exploring the village and more of the Night Market as well as providing a closer look at crafting, and cat interactions. Wishlist Mineko's Night Market on PC via Humble Store and Steam along with checking out the Nintendo Switch Game Page on the eShop.
IGN
Genshin Faruzan Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Faruzan Release Date and details about the character? As of now, not much information is known about Faruzan except select dialogues mentioning her and rumors floating around the internet. Currently, the only thing we know about her is that she's a 4-star bow character that...
IGN
Ghostwire: Tokyo – New Bethesda Wall Art Reveals Potential Xbox Release for the PS5 Exclusive Title
Popular PS5 exclusive title Ghostwire: Tokyo might soon make its way to Xbox, after images of Bethesda's office in London showcased some pretty big confirmations. The images of the office were found by Twitter user Klobrille from workspace design company Area, whose website featured the now deleted pictures of the interiors in Bethesda's London office.
