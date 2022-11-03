Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object
The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
US News and World Report
Haiti Police End Gang Blockade at Fuel Terminal, Government Says
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian police have taken control of the Varreux fuel terminal and ended a gang blockade that had halted distribution of petroleum products, the Haitian government said on Thursday, adding that fuel distribution will resume on Monday. (Reporting by Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince and Brian Ellsworth in Sao...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Troops Fire on Russians With Captured Weapons Near Key City
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces using captured weapons fired at Russian targets near the key eastern city of Bakhmut on Friday as fighting dragged on in an area that Moscow is trying hard to capture. Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks against Bakhmut and nearby Avdiivka in the Donetsk...
CNET
Chinese Rocket Plummets to Earth, and One Country Halts Its Air Traffic
A Chinese rocket booster made an out-of-control reentry into Earth's atmosphere over the water early Friday, the US military's Space Command confirmed. The booster is the first stage of a Long March 5B rocket that several days ago sent a large module to orbit to expand China's Tiangong space station.
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
US News and World Report
G-7 Ministers Back Ukraine Support, Are Suspicious of China
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine's defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign...
US News and World Report
G7 Urges China to Abstain From Threats, Use of Force
MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) -The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while the United States touted the countries' increasingly aligned approach toward dealing with Beijing. A mildly-worded communique, wrapping up two days of meetings by the foreign ministers of...
Chinese rocket will crash to Earth on Nov. 5. Here's what we know.
This is the fourth time in two years that a Long March 5B booster has crashed back to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry.
US News and World Report
Passenger Plane Crash-Lands Into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - A Precision Air flight carrying 39 passengers made a crash landing into Lake Victoria on Sunday while attempting to reach a nearby airport in Tanzania, the airline said. At least 26 people were rescued from the plane, the airline said in a statement, adding that...
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Must 'Take Responsibility' for Breakdown in Climate Ties
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Climate change diplomacy between China and the United States cannot be separated from broader political tensions between the two sides, and Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks, China's foreign ministry said. Nearly 200 countries are about to gather in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for...
US News and World Report
World in Crisis a Grim Backdrop for UN Climate Talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Negotiators spent a frantic...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Tells China: Any Change in Taiwan's Status Quo Must Be Peaceful
BEIJING (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he reaffirmed during his trip to China that Germany pursues a one-China policy while also addressing growing concerns about stability and peace in the region. "I have ... made it clear that any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful or...
US News and World Report
Congo and Rwanda Hold Talks to Resolve Conflict in Eastern Congo
KINSHASA (Reuters) - Officials from Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda held talks on Saturday aimed at ending a political stand-off between the two countries caused by widespread conflict near their shared border. The discussions, held in Angola and mediated by Angolan President João Lourenco, come amid worsening tensions caused...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Egypt Eyes Diplomatic Payoff From Hosting COP27 Climate Summit
CAIRO (Reuters) - When Egypt hosts the COP27 climate summit this week it will be hoping for an injection of international legitimacy as well as green financing at a time when its economy has been struggling and it has faced rising criticism over human rights. The United Nations climate talks...
US News and World Report
Analysis-For China's COVID Policy, Change Comes in Small Increments
BEIJING (Reuters) - China is sticking with a strict COVID-19 containment strategy nearly three years into the pandemic, potentially disappointing investors hoping for a quick reopening, although authorities are making ongoing if modest tweaks to managing the virus. Numerous analysts and experts say China is unlikely to begin significant easing...
US News and World Report
Time to Finalise Sweden's and Finland's Entry to NATO, Stoltenberg Says
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland have delivered on the demands Turkey has set for their accession to NATO and time has come to welcome them to the alliance, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "It's time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO," Stoltenberg...
US News and World Report
Japan Hosts Multilateral Display of Naval Unity Amid East Asia Tension
YOKOSUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan hosted its first international fleet review for seven years on Sunday with ships from 12 other nations in a show of unity as North Korea fires record numbers of missiles and China increases its pressure on Taiwan. The naval parade in Sagami Bay near Tokyo...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Brazil's Lula Hopes to Unite Rainforest Nations, Tap Funding at COP27
KUALA LUMPUR (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new alliance of rainforest nations - sought by Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva - could be key to unlocking conservation funding and bolstering a flagging global forest pact at the COP27 climate summit, environmentalists say. Before narrowly winning Brazil's run-off...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Capable of Retaking Kherson From Russia -Pentagon Chief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces can retake the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russian troops, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its invasion of its neighbor. Austin's remarks coincided with a Russian-installed official in Kherson region saying...
US News and World Report
Xi Tells Scholz China and Germany Should Work Together During 'Times of Change and Turmoil'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday that as big nations with influence, China and Germany should work together all the more during "times of change and turmoil" for the sake of world peace, according to state media. Scholz kicked off his one-day...
Comments / 0