FC - Free Report) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 7.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $54.7 in the previous session. Franklin Covey has gained 9.3% since the start of the year compared to the -32.8% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -31.6% return for the Zacks Consulting Services industry.

1 DAY AGO