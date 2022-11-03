Attorney General Merrick Garland is a latter-day Hamlet — a man of action delayed by thought. Reportedly, he is mulling appointing a special counsel to hold his coat in “two sprawling federal investigations” involving former President Trump. A special counsel, Garland may think, will erase any suggestion of a banana republic prosecution. This narrative will be intensified particularly if Trump announces a re-run for the presidency which he has all but said he will “very, very, very probably” do after the midterm elections. But it may be argued with some force that we will look like a banana republic if we fail to uphold the rule of law.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO