Princeton set to open its first – fenced-in and non-fenced in – dog parks on a trial basis

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Related
Local Businesses Win Readers Choice Awards in Princeton, NJ
Town Topics, a free weekly newspaper that reaches homes in Princeton, West Windsor, Lawrence, Hopewell, Pennington, Montgomery and more, has given out its annual Readers' Choice Awards and I bet some of your favorite places are winners in the food categories for 2022. Check 'em out and go visit to...
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
New Asians-styled restaurant coming to Hamilton, NJ
Hey, Hamilton! There's a new restaurant coming your way. I was driving around yesterday and saw signs advertising a new Asian food spot that is coming soon. I don’t know about you, but I’m a total sucker for Japanese, Chinese, and all kinds of other Asian-styled food, so this is a win for Mercer County.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor
According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
Middlesex County envisions Middlesex College a ‘multi-faceted destination’ for education, sports, arts and entertainment
EDISON – Can Middlesex College become a multi-faceted destination for the entire county?. That is what officials plan as they have finalized its Community, Innovation, and Opportunity (CIO) Strategic Investment plan as part of the county’s Destination 2040 Strategic Plan. The plan to transform and bolster Middlesex College...
Princeton police seek public assistance in ongoing investigation
Princeton police are looking to speak to the driver of a white colored SUV that was observed at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 4 traveling north on Walnut Lane in the area of Guyot Avenue. The vehicle in question is possibly a newer model Acura. Police would like to speak with...
News Transcript Datebook, Nov. 9
• The Historic Village Inn, corner of Water and Main streets, Englishtown, will host tours from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 20. Guests can step back into the 18th century and the time of the Battle of Monmouth. This month celebrates “Women’s Work and Enterprise” with interactive demonstrations featuring wool carding, spinning, crocheting and sewing. Docents in period attire bring Revolutionary War times to life with stories and local excavated artifacts. A requested donation is $3 for adults. Children under 12 are free. There is an on-site gift shop. Details: www.thevillageinn.org.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Train In Princeton
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Princeton Friday, Nov. 4, authorities said. Northeast Corridor train 3953, which had left form Penn station New York, struck the victim around 6:35 p.m. at Princeton Junction station, NJ Transit officials said. No injuries were reported to the customers or...
Planning Board approves Master Plan to guide Monroe for the next 10 years
The Monroe Township Planning Board has adopted the township’s 2022 Master Plan – an outlook for the next 10 years – after more than a year of discussions and public input. Planning Board Chairman Marc Gaffrey, and members David Rothman, John Riggs, Karen Polidoro, Roslyn Brodsky, Kevin...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Quaker Bridge Mall Today
I've got some exciting news for you. A new ramen restaurant is now open in Quaker Bridge Mall. The Grand Opening is today (Thursday, November 3, 2022) Who doesn't love ramen? I lived on it in college. Lol. From what I'm hearing this is some really great ramen. The place...
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
Six candidates will vie for three available seats on Monroe Board of Education in November election
MONROE – With early voting coming to a close and Election Day arriving on Nov. 8, there are six candidates on the ballot seeking to earn one of the three, three-year terms available on the Monroe Township Board of Education. Monroe voters will determine who earns the three coveted...
3 New Jersey cities named among best places to live
Money.com has released their annual list of the best places to live and three New Jersey towns made the top 50. The three cities are: Jersey City (#10), Fort Lee (#14) and Morristown (#30). About Jersey City, Money writes:. "Potential residents have their choice of a wide variety of neighborhoods...
Award Winning Pizzaiolo Returns To NJ Roots With Opening Of Morristown Restaurant
An award-winning pizza chef is returning to his cheesy, saucy, crispy New Jersey roots with the opening of his new restaurant in Morristown. Coniglios is now open at 11 South St. in Morristown, taking over for Bareburger, which closed in March. Nino Coniglio, a Garden State native, moved to Brooklyn...
Metuchen Borough Council adopts ordinance to allow cannabis wholesale, retail businesses in certain zoning districts
METUCHEN – With cannabis essentially “already here,” the Borough Council had a decision to make on whether or not they would participate in and benefit from the new legal marketplace in the state. “Metuchen residents can visit any existing dispensaries or have [the cannabis] delivered to their...
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0