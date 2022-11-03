The "watchers" as you call them are ballot box observers and are coordinated with and trained by the county auditors office and in many counties are bipartisan observers. The counties added it as another layer of election security to show and validate their election process. Just as there are bipartisian ballot observers in each election center. But, instead of doing good reporting you chose to spread misinformation (not telling the whole story and skewing perceptions) and feed into the fear mongering partisain divide.
this is what happens when Democraps cheat. true Americans step up and do the right thing. this makes it hard for a individual to stuff the ballet boxes. so keep up the good work 🤠.
I think all ballot boxes should be watched and monitored. That is the only way to reduce cheating and fraud. Kudos to those who care enough to monitor the boxes!!! Not everyone does care enough!!! ❤️👍🇺🇸
