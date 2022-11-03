The question should not be: Why is the Senate race in Washington so close? The question should be: Why is it so hard for rational (meaning distributional) positions to win voters? Think only of yesterday's sharp rate hike. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell is doing this to, according to the mainstream, cool inflation. But inflation is caused by corporate price gouging. This is as obvious as the day is the day and the night is the night. Indeed, oil corporations have made so much surplus cash from high gas prices that they are buying back their stock? You can read about this almost anywhere; even the conservative Financial Times has this headline: "Fed should make clear that rising profit margins are spurring inflation—Companies have taken advantage of circumstances to lift prices." This fact is not at all hidden, but it nevertheless has had nothing like a deep impact on American voters. Fighting inflation is about "pain" on workers. Despite this public announcement, election races are, on top of everything else, close.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO