Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
aroundthetownchicago.com
Prairie Grass- revisited
A Saturday night with Jane alone in a cozy and friendly restaurant turned out perfect. They have added many items to their menu and some special cocktails as well. Jane enjoyed the PCG Mule ( a vodka and ginger beer drink that used to be called the Russian Mule, but of late, no-one wants to add the “r” word to anything. I had the Old-hattan ( a sort of made up drink that is somewhere between the Old Fashion and the Manhattan). It was wonderful!
Eater
Downtown Chicago’s Only Winery Opens on Saturday
CORRECTION: Liva will open on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant mistakenly left its reservation portal open and accepting reservations for Friday, November 4 until late into the afternoon. The story has been updated. The eagerly anticipated River North restaurant from a pedigreed Chicago chef is on the cusp of a...
Annual Chicago Christkindlmarket mugs, ornament unveiled
If you visit Christkindlmarkets this season, you can take home a keepsake.
Win Tickets to Amaze Light Festival
When the holidays roll around, you don’t want to miss out on any spectacular lights shows. The ultimate light show Amaze Light Festival returns Nov. 18-Jan. 8 at a new location, Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. You can expect millions of state-of-the-art lights across more than 35,000 square...
Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago
PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
westsuburbanliving.net
Q & A With Nick Celozzi
EVEN THOUGH NICK CELOZZI has carved out a successful career as a Hollywood director and producer, he is well aware that most longtime west suburban residents more readily associate his last name with his father — the former co-owner of the Celozzi-Ettleson auto dealership famous for its TV commercials and well-known tag line, “Where you always save more money!” But it was actually another “family” connection — with noted mobster Tony Spilotro — that initially helped Celozzi get his footing in Hollywood. The former Elmhurst resident was back in town for several months last year shooting his most recent movie, “The Class,” at Elmhurst University and has several other film projects in the works.
wgnradio.com
Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day
It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
Eater
Lettuce Entertain You Says Goodbye to All-You-Can-Eat Crab and Burgers
Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises is shutting down its Lincoln Park restaurant known for its all-you-can-eat crab leg and burger special, along with the sibling restaurant and bar within the same building. Quality Crab and Oyster Bah will close on Saturday, December 3 after seven years at 1962 N. Halsted Street...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Chica
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you love pups then you'll love our PAWS Pet of the week, Chica. Chica is a beautiful 1-year-old Shepherd mix. She is a calm, gentle dog who is very curious and loves to sniff and explore on walks. Chica can be timid at first but warms up quickly. Especially with treats! She is seeking a patient adopter with a quiet home who can introduce new things slowly and help build her confidence. She is a very affectionate girl who would love to become someone's new best friend. Chica is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
Eater
An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape
In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
Puttery Chicago nightclub with indoor mini-golf courses opens
A new type of nightclub is opening in Chicago. Besides cocktails, you can also enjoy a game of miniature golf!
NBC Chicago
Didier Farms, a Favorite Suburban Halloween Outing, is Permanently Closing
Suburban families who had made a tradition out of visiting Didier Farms in Lake County around Halloween didn't realize their 2022 trip to the farm's annual Pumpkinfest would be their last. According to a note posted on Thursday to the farm's Facebook page, Didier Farms has officially closed for good.
grocerydive.com
The Friday Checkout: Observations on Chicago’s transforming grocery landscape
The Friday Checkout is a weekly column providing more insight on the news, rounding up the announcements you may have missed and sharing what’s to come. Chicago’s competitive grocery market is facing a shake-up with the proposed Kroger-Albertsons deal. While the $24.6 billion proposed merger is drawing a...
Chicago's Hot Chocolate Run kicks off this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Hot Chocolate Run kicks off this weekend, and it's raising money for a good cause. Money raised from the race will go St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Race coordinator Brad Scudder said over the last two years the race has raise over $785,000 for the hospital. He said there will be a 5K, 10K and a 15K. "We've got something for everybody," Scudder said. Race officials said all donations received will support St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Chicago magazine
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
Big (temporary) move for seven Brookfield Zoo bottlenose dolphins
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people move out of their homes temporarily for major renovations.That gets a little trickier when you're a dolphin, but seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo are doing great after their big move.They're spending a few months at the Minnesota Zoo while Brookfield's Seven Seas Habit is updated with a new roof and a lift platform in case the dolphins need medical care.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
