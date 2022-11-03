ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Summoned UK ambassador ambushed by protesters in Moscow

By Arpan Rai and Emily Atkinson
 6 days ago

The British envoy to Russia has attended a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry after it summoned her on the baseless accusation that Royal Navy personnel were involved in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet.

As Deborah Bronnert arrived at Russia’s foreign ministry at 10.30am on Thursday, she was ambushed by a small crowd chanting anti-British slogans and holding up placards, which read: “Britain is a terrorist state”.

Other makeshift signs, emblazoned with crude drawings of the Union Jack flag, cups of tea, guns, Big Ben and red double decker buses, bore the words “No British terror” and “Terror attack in Sevastopol is Britain’s fault.”

Russian special services claim that the attack on its fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea – an area annexed by Vladimir Putin in 2014 – was carried out by Ukraine , under the guidance and leadership British naval specialists.

The UK has vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged attack, dismissing Russia’s accusation as “false”.

It comes as Russian shelling has disconnected Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine’s grid in an attack that destroyed its last remaining high-voltage power lines, officials said today.

LNAF
6d ago

It is adorable that Russia is trying to pretend another nation is a terrorist state.

Marshall
5d ago

It’s actually so sad to see that hired crowd of 15 people stand there! Poor things are such puppets! Here’s the question, how would any normal Russian hear or want to be there or even care about coming to stand there?? Nice try dictator putin!

