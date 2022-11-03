Read full article on original website
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Yale Daily News
Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor
After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
Yale Daily News
Center of Language Study Director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl to retire
Center of Language Study director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after serving in the position for over 15 years. Her retirement was announced by Dean of Faculty of Arts & Sciences Tamar Gendler in a faculty-wide email on Wednesday. Van Deusen-Scholl – a professor adjunct of linguistics – assumed the position in 2007.
Yale Daily News
Students prepare voting plans in midterm elections
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the polls will open for voters for the 2022 midterms. The election will decide which party will control the House and Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term. Students have the option to vote in the Connecticut elections or to vote absentee in...
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
A month after filing $100M lawsuit, Cox family and attorneys frustrated with New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The condition of New Haven's Randy Cox remains unchanged for now, as his attorneys on Friday demanded an update on the city's response to the massive $100 million lawsuit. Outside New Haven City Hall, Randy Cox's lawyers and family said the City's assertion that they...
National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut
The head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, is coming to Meriden this Sunday for a labor rally. The post National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Yale Daily News
Two Yale Professors Elected to National Academy of Medicine
Saad Omer and Peter Glazer GRD ’87 MED ’87 have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, joining 100 of the world’s leading scholars in the fields of healthcare and medicine. Throughout his career, Omer led studies investigating maternal immunization and vaccine refusal around the world....
Eyewitness News
Group wants to redevelop area of former UConn campus in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a new push to redevelop the area that used to be home to the former UConn West Hartford campus. The buildings by Asylum Avenue, Lawler Road and Trout Brook Drive have been vacant since 2017 when the campus moved to downtown Hartford. Now...
Probation for Waterbury woman who created fake COVID-19 vaccination records for state hospital employees
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury woman who previously pleaded guilty to creating false COVID-19 vaccine records for more than a dozen people was sentenced Friday to three years of probation, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Zaya Powell, 25, is also required to pay a $5,000 fine and perform […]
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
ctexaminer.com
Ad Leads Readers Astray, The Day Claims Error, Boris Claims Attempt to Influence Election
NEW LONDON — On Sunday the New London Day posted a banner ad for Republican candidate Robert Boris that linked to a website containing “offensive and derogatory material,” according to Boris, instead of the campaign website that Boris had provided. Ian Bond, campaign manager for Boris —...
A look at the operations of Coast Guard in Connecticut
(WTNH) – News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look into Coast Guard operations on Thursday. A flight crew from Air Station Cape Cod brought an MH60 Helicopter to Coast Guard Station New Haven on Thursday to get a look at the Connecticut shoreline from the air. Several Coast Guard stations patrol, protect ports and perform search […]
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Yale Daily News
SQUASH: Men’s and women’s squash begin 2022-23 season
The Bulldogs have their rackets ready to swing into the 2022-2023 squash season at home at the Brady Squash Center. Yale will host the Ivy Scrimmages, the only closed Ivy League event for squash, on Saturday and Sunday. The event always takes place at Yale due to its central location on the East Coast.
Search for West Hartford shooting suspect crosses into Massachusetts
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A search for a West Hartford shooting suspect has crossed over to Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. West Hartford police responded to reports of shots being fired near the University of St. Joseph’s campus on Friday morning before a serious rollover crash. Police said the driver in the crash was the […]
Yale Daily News
VOLLEYBALL: Mighty Bulldogs to play at Penn, Princeton
The Yale women’s volleyball team (18–1, 10–0 Ivy) nears the end of their season with a win streak of 16 games. The Bulldogs have dominated league play. In their 10 victories against other Ivies, they have won 30 sets and lost only five. This weekend, they travel...
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
Connecticut CREC teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Connecticut CREC teacher was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while she was still a teacher at the school. In June, detectives began investigating a report from the Department of Children and Families into Karen Vinik who was a teacher from CREC Academy of […]
milfordmirror.com
These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
