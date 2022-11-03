Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Small businesses prepare for the holidays, after slower revenue earlier this year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We all know someone who decorates for the holidays as soon as it gets cold. Even businesses have begun to stock their shelves with shiny ornaments and stuffed Santas in hopes of making up for lost sales earlier in the year. Local businesses are feeling the squeeze major retailers have over them this holiday season.
KEVN
Sturgis deer harvest controls urban deer population, helps feed community
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The sizable urban deer population is causing more deer-car collisions and problems in people’s yards and gardens, but the Sturgis Police Department is trying to fix the problem. This year’s deer harvest is underway in the city of Sturgis. The practice started in 2019 to...
newscenter1.tv
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
KEVN
Review panel makes ‘corrections’ to Forest Service report that suggests reducing timber harvests
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A review panel is issuing corrective actions to the U.S. Forest Service, and a report they issued, calling for the reduction of timber production in the Black Hills National Forest. The corrections were brought about by requests made from the Black Hills Forest Resource Association,...
KEVN
Polarizing debate over legalization of marijuana continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why the IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about 6,000 meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls... But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on 1500,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace.
KEVN
More moisture is possible Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parts of our area could see some rain and snow tomorrow. Higher elevations of the Big Horns along with the Black Hills will see some snow, with only rain expected for Rapid City and other areas. It will not be a huge snow event with most areas receiving less than an inch. Temperatures tonight will still be very cold with lows in the 20s for a lot of the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Most of next week will be below average. Highs to start to the week will be in the 40s, but by the middle of the week we will see highs in the 30s.
hubcityradio.com
131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday
SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
KEVN
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street started in February of 2021 and is still going on. Currently the west bound on- ramp that closed Nov. 3 is expected to open during the week of Thanksgiving. No other closures are expected once the ramp is reopened and the overall construction project is anticipated to be completed in early spring.
KEVN
Sturgis offers prizes to shoppers during holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic caused people to shop more online. But the city of Sturgis is encouraging people to shop locally with its annual holiday giveaway. People can win prizes by shopping at various downtown stores. One store participating is “New to You Fashion and Treasures Thrift...
kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, November 4, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens and Central volleyball teams kicked off the weekend early Friday night with the first of two games against a pair of tough teams from Sioux Falls. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
kotatv.com
Rapid City council shows concern over marijuana paired with alcohol
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
sdstandardnow.com
West River Democrats insist they can win, and Drew and Stephenson are trying to prove it on Nov. 8 (Part one)
(Author’s note: It’s hard out there for a South Dakota Democrat. They hold no national or statewide offices, and haven’t won a statewide election since 2008. They are heavily outnumbered in the Legislature, with Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, 62-8 in the House of Representatives and 32-3 in the Senate.
kotatv.com
Students showcase artwork at the Dahl Art Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, the Dahl Art Center celebrated the completion of its first creative aging class. Friends and families gathered at the Dahl to showcase art students created in the last two months. Launched by the South Dakota Arts Council, the creative aging program allows local artists...
Black Hills Pioneer
City grounds rocket ship at Evans Park
SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure. “I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship...
KEVN
Gabbard joins Gov. Kristi Noem against what they call ‘extreme’ federal government
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally,...
kotatv.com
Online EMT class offered to combat EMS staff shortages
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic showed how essential first responders are to the community. They are the first to arrive at dangerous and challenging scenes to assist people in trouble, but many emergency medical services operations are finding it difficult to find enough staff. Sturgis EMS is working with...
Comments / 0