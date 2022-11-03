ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
KEVN

Polarizing debate over legalization of marijuana continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why the IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
kotatv.com

Feeding South Dakota prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about 6,000 meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls... But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on 1500,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace.
KEVN

More moisture is possible Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parts of our area could see some rain and snow tomorrow. Higher elevations of the Big Horns along with the Black Hills will see some snow, with only rain expected for Rapid City and other areas. It will not be a huge snow event with most areas receiving less than an inch. Temperatures tonight will still be very cold with lows in the 20s for a lot of the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Most of next week will be below average. Highs to start to the week will be in the 40s, but by the middle of the week we will see highs in the 30s.
hubcityradio.com

131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday

SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
KELOLAND TV

Snow falls in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
KEVN

Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street started in February of 2021 and is still going on. Currently the west bound on- ramp that closed Nov. 3 is expected to open during the week of Thanksgiving. No other closures are expected once the ramp is reopened and the overall construction project is anticipated to be completed in early spring.
KEVN

Sturgis offers prizes to shoppers during holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic caused people to shop more online. But the city of Sturgis is encouraging people to shop locally with its annual holiday giveaway. People can win prizes by shopping at various downtown stores. One store participating is “New to You Fashion and Treasures Thrift...
kotatv.com

Friday Night Hike, November 4, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens and Central volleyball teams kicked off the weekend early Friday night with the first of two games against a pair of tough teams from Sioux Falls. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally changing on purpose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
kotatv.com

Students showcase artwork at the Dahl Art Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, the Dahl Art Center celebrated the completion of its first creative aging class. Friends and families gathered at the Dahl to showcase art students created in the last two months. Launched by the South Dakota Arts Council, the creative aging program allows local artists...
Black Hills Pioneer

City grounds rocket ship at Evans Park

SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure. “I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship...
kotatv.com

Online EMT class offered to combat EMS staff shortages

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic showed how essential first responders are to the community. They are the first to arrive at dangerous and challenging scenes to assist people in trouble, but many emergency medical services operations are finding it difficult to find enough staff. Sturgis EMS is working with...
