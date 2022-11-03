ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT for 10 month old cancelled

By Maria Keena
KMOX News Radio
ST. LOUIS - KMOX The Amber Alert has been cancelled for 10 month old Samiya Branscomb.

The child is being treated at the hospital and her mother, Jayana Johnson, has been taken into custody.

Missouri Highway Patrol reported the child was last been seen at 4:25 pm Wednesday when she was brought to Children's hospital in critical unstable condition due to neglect.

Johnson left the hospital and refused to bring Samiya back for care

Initially, Children's hospital said the child was in immenent threat of death if medical intervention was not received.

The Missouri Highway Patrol did not say where the child and her mother were found.

KMOX News Radio

