SpaceX launches satellite from Florida; NASA's Artemis rocket set for rollout

SpaceX lofted yet another communications satellite from Cape Canaveral early Thursday, wrapping up the Space Coast's 48th mission of the year as NASA prepared to roll out its massive Artemis I rocket at Kennedy Space Center.

The 1:22 a.m. EDT liftoff took French satellite operator Eutelsat's Hotbird 13G satellite, nearly identical to the one launched last month, to orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40. Thursday's launch marked the seventh for the rocket's first stage, which was successfully recovered on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean a few minutes later.

Once in its final orbital position some 22,300 miles above Earth, the Airbus-built satellite will help serve 160 million homes in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with 1,000 TV channels. It also has capacity for internet service.

The Space Coast's launch cadence over the last few months all but guarantees the Cape and KSC will hit the highly coveted 50-launches-a-year milestone, a goal that's been decades in the making. This kind of launch activity hasn't been seen since the early days of the Space Race that began nearly 70 years ago.

At KSC's Vehicle Assembly Building, meanwhile, NASA teams continue prepping the moon-bound Artemis I rocket for rollout to pad 39B at 12:01 a.m. EDT Friday. It can take up to 11 hours to reach the pad depending on weather, pre-planned stops, and hardware checks along the four-mile route.

If all goes according to plan, the 322-foot Space Launch System rocket is slated to launch an Orion capsule on a trip to the moon and back no earlier than 12:07 a.m. EDT Monday, Nov. 14. Artemis I is a test flight and will not include astronauts – that's reserved for Artemis II, followed by a moon landing on Artemis III sometime before 2030.

This will mark the third attempt at launching the rocket, which has been delayed by fueling issues narrowed down to ground support equipment at pad 39B. Hurricane Ian forced NASA to roll SLS back to the VAB as it approached in late September, causing more delays.

Friday's rollout puts the finishing touches on what's been a space-heavy week, even by Space Coast standards. On top of that operation and Thursday's launch, SpaceX flew its three-core Falcon Heavy rocket from KSC early Tuesday with Space Force-owned payloads. It marked the rocket's first flight since 2019 and fourth overall.

