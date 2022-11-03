Last week was a doozy. I'd been cooped up in the office burning the candle at both ends, and by Thursday, I was over it. I needed to clear my head. Coincidentally, my friend Gary was selling a few absolutely jaw-dropping tractors at an upcoming collector's auction in South Dakota. He had invited me out to see them, but honestly, I hadn't planned on going out there until the auction date was a little bit closer. Still, I needed a break from the computer, so I called him. As it turned out, Gary wasn't doing anything on Friday, so I moved a few things around on my calendar and played hooky.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO