Farm Progress America, November 3, 2022
Max Armstrong shares legal insights from Joe Miller, an attorney for Rose Acre Farms, which has expanded across the country to become one of the largest egg producers in the United States. The company is shifting to cage free eggs across the system, which Miller explains is more complicated than simply letting birds out of the cages. Miller details all that’s involved in the process.
Working together for a successful harvest
Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling relieved. We finished harvest!. It amazes me that whatever the crop we have – good, bad or ugly – it still takes about 30 days to harvest. This year we started way earlier than I ever remember us starting and finished way earlier than I ever remember.
Farmers look after livestock but not themselves
Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...
Livestock Roundup
The National Pork Board is leading one and collaborating on two grants receiving a total of $155 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding. The three grants are part of the $2.8 billion awarded to 70 selected projects in the first round of funding for the program.
Road trips, rare John Deeres, and a factory open-station 4440
Last week was a doozy. I'd been cooped up in the office burning the candle at both ends, and by Thursday, I was over it. I needed to clear my head. Coincidentally, my friend Gary was selling a few absolutely jaw-dropping tractors at an upcoming collector's auction in South Dakota. He had invited me out to see them, but honestly, I hadn't planned on going out there until the auction date was a little bit closer. Still, I needed a break from the computer, so I called him. As it turned out, Gary wasn't doing anything on Friday, so I moved a few things around on my calendar and played hooky.
Hominy Plant vs. Corn
Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
Brazilian protests compromise 45% of hog, poultry processing capacity - source
SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian road blockades set up by demonstrators protesting the result of Sunday's presidential election is compromising about 45% of the country's poultry and hog industry capacity, a sector source told Reuters on Thursday. Some plants were halted while others reduced slaughtering, the source said,...
Pratapgarh Farms – The Pioneer of Agro Tourism in India
Set in the backdrop of lush green fields and whispering winds, Pratapgarh Farms is a unique holiday experience. Located in close proximity to Delhi and within the National Capital Region. This charming Agro Tourism Farm Destination provides a real rural ambiance and backdrop to your outing. Spread over 25 acres, Pratapgarh Farms is a charming ethnic holiday village and farm tourism destination that will capture your hearts with its majestic trees, mud huts, serene pond, jumping sprinklers, lively cattle barns – full of goats, sheep, cows, buffaloes, camels and poultry farms. With so much to do in the space of one day – from petting animals to indulging yourself in ethnic games and activities with friends – this is one place that has something for everyone!
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed occupation official in southern Ukraine said on Thursday Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, signalling a huge retreat that, if confirmed, would be a major turning point in the war. PAKISTAN-POLITICS/KHAN. Ousted Pakistan PM...
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans set for weekly gain on Chinese demand prospect
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose nearly 1% on Friday, with prices on track to end the week on a positive note, as expectations of strong Chinese demand underpinned the market. Wheat gained ground and the market is set for its first weekly rise since early October...
Why Pennsylvania Is Ideally Situated For Agriculture Trade Relationships
I often reflect on the beauty of the Pennsylvania outdoors, especially this time of year. It’s the perfect place to observe the rolling hills of forests and farmland, which provide endless opportunity and make the state an ideal place to learn and work. Geographically, Pennsylvania is in a prime...
