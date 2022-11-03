Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
USD/EUR Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 6.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:15 EST on Thursday, 3 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.02. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.04% up from its 52-week low and 2.242% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
USD/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:11 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.01. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.076% up from its 52-week low and 0.473% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Is 6% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 6.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 4 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,782.15. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 252276940, 92.13% below its average volume of 3208008701.21. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 12% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:22 EST on Thursday, 3 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,834.89. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.48% up from its 52-week low and 38.5% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,221.38. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 18.84% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Platinum Futures Drops By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.64% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Thursday, 3 November, Platinum (PL) is $923.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 20001, 99.99% below its average volume of 12845796520.96. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0762% for the last session’s close. At 00:19 EST on Saturday, 5 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.04. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.39% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.04 and 0.636% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.12.
via.news
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum: 0.801% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8008% for the last session’s close. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.64. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.114% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.04 and 0.362% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.12.
via.news
Momo Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 15.02% in 5 sessions from $4.66 at 15.02, to $5.36 at 16:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Momo’s...
via.news
Copper Futures Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 08:50 EST on Saturday, 5 November, Copper (HG) is $3.70. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 159860, 99.99% below its average volume of 16981965678.58. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CHF Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.274% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. Concerning USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.02% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 1.4% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $7.26 at 2022-10-19, to $5.24 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Bullish By 24% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 24.21% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:53 EST on Friday, 4 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.46. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 113629, 99.99% below its average volume of 5701970227.48. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 1% Slide In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.1609% for the last session’s close. At 01:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.24. Concerning USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.298% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 0.541% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
via.news
Trip.com Stock Went Up By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) rose by a staggering 16.82% in 5 sessions from $22.83 at 16.82, to $26.67 at 15:55 EST on Thursday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.2% to $10,398.63, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Palladium Futures Over 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 12.61% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Saturday, 5 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,860.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 778, 99.99% below its average volume of 6217327107.36. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.23% for the last session’s close. At 22:08 EST on Thursday, 3 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,834.89. Before investing in the Hang Seng Index, you should be aware of its risks. Like any other investment, it requires a great deal of patience and time. A sound investment plan can help you avoid big losses and maximize your gains over the long term. It can also help you keep your cool in volatile markets.
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Went Down By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) dropped by a staggering 21.7% in 10 sessions from $15.16 to $11.87 at 16:36 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.23% to $14,464.75, following the last session’s downward trend. Cliffs Natural Resources’s...
via.news
Hecla Mining Stock Was Up By 10.7% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Hecla Mining jumping 10.7% to $4.76 on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 1.71% to $14,702.77, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
FMC Technologies Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FMC Technologies (NYSE: FTI) jumped 9.47% to $11.51 at 15:20 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 0.17% to $14,522.88, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
Comments / 0