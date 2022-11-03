Read full article on original website
EUR/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0762% for the last session’s close. At 00:19 EST on Saturday, 5 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.04. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.39% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.04 and 0.636% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.12.
Corn Futures Bearish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 14:50 EST on Saturday, 5 November, Corn (ZC) is $680.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 64791, 45.05% below its average volume of 117923.22. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:11 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.01. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.076% up from its 52-week low and 0.473% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
Copper Futures Bullish By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Saturday, 5 November, Copper (HG) is $3.70. The rise of the industrial sector has given a boost to the price of copper. Since 2001, it has more than doubled in price, and is expected to keep rising for the next five years. Copper is used in numerous applications, including electrical conductivity, home building, automobiles, and infection control. The global economic recovery and the push towards electric vehicles will boost demand for the metal.
Silver Futures Went Up By Over 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 9.88% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Silver (SI) is $20.92. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 101279, 99.99% below its average volume of 16929462411.13. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.274% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. Concerning USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.02% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 1.4% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
Marathon Stock Slides By 22% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) fell by a staggering 22.05% in 5 sessions from $13.65 at -22.05, to $10.64 at 15:40 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.2% to $10,398.63, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
NASDAQ 100 Is 6% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 6.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 4 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,782.15. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 252276940, 92.13% below its average volume of 3208008701.21. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Momo Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 15.02% in 5 sessions from $4.66 at 15.02, to $5.36 at 16:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Momo’s...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,221.38. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 18.84% down from its 52-week high.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish Momentum With A 30% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) rose by a staggering 30.56% in 21 sessions from $3.01 at 2022-10-10, to $3.93 at 20:25 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.73% to $10,342.94, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 12% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:22 EST on Thursday, 3 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,834.89. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.48% up from its 52-week low and 38.5% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,329.55. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 73378270, 80.59% below its average volume of...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $7.26 at 2022-10-19, to $5.24 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 1% Slide In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.1609% for the last session’s close. At 01:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.24. Concerning USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.298% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 0.541% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum: 0.801% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8008% for the last session’s close. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.64. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.114% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.04 and 0.362% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.12.
Nikola Stock Went Down By Over 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid by a staggering 21.9% in 5 sessions from $3.79 at -21.9, to $2.96 at 20:26 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Nikola’s last close...
RenaissanceRe Hold Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.53% Jump On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with RenaissanceRe Hold rising 9.53% to $176.60 on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE fell 0.29% to $14,455.67, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. RenaissanceRe Hold’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.23% for the last session’s close. At 22:08 EST on Thursday, 3 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,834.89. Before investing in the Hang Seng Index, you should be aware of its risks. Like any other investment, it requires a great deal of patience and time. A sound investment plan can help you avoid big losses and maximize your gains over the long term. It can also help you keep your cool in volatile markets.
FMC Technologies Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FMC Technologies (NYSE: FTI) jumped 9.47% to $11.51 at 15:20 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 0.17% to $14,522.88, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
