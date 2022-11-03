(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Saturday, 5 November, Copper (HG) is $3.70. The rise of the industrial sector has given a boost to the price of copper. Since 2001, it has more than doubled in price, and is expected to keep rising for the next five years. Copper is used in numerous applications, including electrical conductivity, home building, automobiles, and infection control. The global economic recovery and the push towards electric vehicles will boost demand for the metal.

