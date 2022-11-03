Read full article on original website
Fairfield Township Police release video of officer-involved shooting and man's name
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fairfield Township Police released body-worn camera and dashcam video of the shooting of a man who they said came at them with a knife on Nov. 2. Chief Robert Chabali also released his name. Police and a crisis care worker were called to the Camargo...
McDonald's faces another coffee-related lawsuit, plaintiff asking for $13 million
DOTHAN, Ala. (WKRC) - Another coffee-related lawsuit has been brought against McDonald's, to the tune of $13 million. A woman in Alabama claims workers served her a caramel macchiato that contained "harmful chemicals" in December of 2020. Sherry Head says they also refused to call 911 after her mouth and...
Police: Man sneaks into Magic Kingdom, pretends not to know English, faces battery charges
BAY LAKE, Fla. (WKRC) - A man was arrested for battery after sneaking his child into the Magic Kingdom and pretending not to understand English. Baica Crisan, a Romanian citizen living in Virginia, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery for an incident on August 19, according to reports.
Local woman celebrates her 107th birthday with 5 generations of her family
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman celebrates a remarkable milestone--she turned 107!. Madeline Bamberger Debord lives at Covenant Village in Green Township. Her granddaughter helped the staff arrange a surprise party for her on Thursday. Five generations of family were there and Madeline said she did not realize...
Lakota West shuts out Princeton 35-0
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Lakota West marched on in the OHSAA Div. I playoffs with a 35-0 win over Princeton, and will next face Elder.
Long lines for first no-excuse early voting in Kentucky
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – No-excuse early voting in Kentucky started on Nov. 3, and polling locations saw long lines for the first day. The sunshine paired well with Kentucky voters patiently waiting in line to cast their votes. “It was super easy, you show them your driver’s license...
Ohio voters to decide if non-citizens should vote in local elections
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WSYX) — They are taxpayers. They are homeowners. They have kids in the local school district. The only thing they are not is American citizens. Should they be allowed to vote?. Voters deciding on Ohio Issue 2 will get the final say. In 2019, voters in...
Drought conditions in Red River Gorge pose wildfire risk
DANIEL BOONE NATIONAL FOREST, Ky. (WKRC/WKYT/CBS Newspath) - Red River Gorge in Kentucky is a popular spot for hikers and campers from the Tri-State, but the area is now facing a crisis. The gorge in Daniel Boone National Forest is extremely dry, reports WKYT. Officials say drought conditions haven't been...
