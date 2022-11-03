ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

WKRC

Local woman celebrates her 107th birthday with 5 generations of her family

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman celebrates a remarkable milestone--she turned 107!. Madeline Bamberger Debord lives at Covenant Village in Green Township. Her granddaughter helped the staff arrange a surprise party for her on Thursday. Five generations of family were there and Madeline said she did not realize...
WKRC

Long lines for first no-excuse early voting in Kentucky

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – No-excuse early voting in Kentucky started on Nov. 3, and polling locations saw long lines for the first day. The sunshine paired well with Kentucky voters patiently waiting in line to cast their votes. “It was super easy, you show them your driver’s license...
WKRC

Drought conditions in Red River Gorge pose wildfire risk

DANIEL BOONE NATIONAL FOREST, Ky. (WKRC/WKYT/CBS Newspath) - Red River Gorge in Kentucky is a popular spot for hikers and campers from the Tri-State, but the area is now facing a crisis. The gorge in Daniel Boone National Forest is extremely dry, reports WKYT. Officials say drought conditions haven't been...
