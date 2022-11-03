Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Donald Trump Sold, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Former President Donald Trump was known for his rants on Twitter that took on people and companies. One rant about a famous technology company backfired and kept Trump from big profits. Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to being outspoken and sharing his opinions on a range of topics....
50 Million Trapped In Slavery: Why This Canadian Entrepreneur Says Now Is The Time To Advocate For Them
Today, slavery remains, albeit carrying different names, says Ben Samaroo. “We have yet to encounter the watershed moment, just like we did with climate change." The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates nearly 50 million people are trapped in slavery. That doesn’t sit right with Ben Samaroo, a Canadian entrepreneur and...
Helium Mobile & Solana Mobile Announce Partnership to Bring Cryptocarrier Service to Saga Phones in U.S.
Lisbon, Portugal (November 5, 2022) – Today, Helium Mobile™ and Solana Mobile announced a partnership to bring the world's first cryptocarrier to Saga phones in the U.S. Through this partnership, Saga phones sold in the U.S. will get a 30 day free subscription to Helium Mobile allowing them to seamlessly connect to the Helium 5G network and partner 5G networks nationwide.
Why Cryptocurrency Solana Is Pumping On Saturday
A leading cryptocurrency saw a boost Saturday with news linked to one of the largest companies in the world. Here’s what investors should know. What Happened: The price of cryptocurrency Solana SOL/USD surged ahead on Saturday on the heels of an announcement by Google Cloud, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL.
Your iPhone Is Susceptible To Malware Attack Even When Switched Off
Apple, Inc.'s AAPL iPhone is not immune to malware attacks when it is switched off, researchers at the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany said in a research paper titled "Evil Never Sleeps." A new type of malware developed by researchers at the university can infest the iPhone. Even with a...
Apple Plans To 'Comply' With EU's USB-C Mandate — But There Could Be A Twist To The Tale
Though Apple Inc. AAPL said that it will comply with the EU mandate on USB-C ports, there may be a catch. What Happened: Apple said at the end of October that it would stop using the Lightning port to comply with new EU rules regarding USB-C charging for mobile devices. But what if a device does not have ports at all and instead can charge wirelessly — then a USB-C port will not be necessary.
