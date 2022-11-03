Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Houston faces Orlando on 7-game road slide
Houston Rockets (1-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Orlando looking to stop its seven-game road skid. Orlando went 22-60 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 104.2...
Johnny Davis Shows Improvement in Capital City Go-Go Debut
Questions still surround Wizards first-round draft pick Johnny Davis. Ideally, playing more minutes with the Go-Go will build the rookie's confidence.
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio takes on Denver, looks to stop 3-game slide
Denver Nuggets (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Denver after losing three straight games. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play last season. The Spurs averaged 7.6...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit faces Oklahoma City, looks to break 3-game slide
Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Oklahoma City as losers of three straight games. Detroit finished 23-59 overall with a 13-28 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons...
Porterville Recorder
Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play
New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play. Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while...
Porterville Recorder
Butler hosts New Orleans to begin season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -16.5; over/under is 148. BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs host the New Orleans Privateers in the season opener. Butler went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season. New Orleans...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota hosts New York in non-conference play
New York Knicks (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Minnesota for a non-conference matchup. Minnesota went 2-4 overall a season ago while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game last season, 39.7...
Porterville Recorder
Nevada opens season at home against Utah Tech
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -10.5; over/under is 151. BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack start the season at home against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. Nevada went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 12.3 bench points last season.
Porterville Recorder
UCLA Bruins begin season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins begin the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets. UCLA finished 28-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
Porterville Recorder
Carolina aims to keep win streak alive, hosts Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (8-2-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -153, Maple Leafs +130; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Toronto Maple Leafs as winners of four straight games. Carolina is 3-1-0 at...
Porterville Recorder
Flames take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
Calgary Flames (5-4-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (7-5-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a four-game losing streak, take on the New York Islanders. New York had a 37-35-10 record overall and a 20-16-5 record in home games last season....
Porterville Recorder
Florida visits Anaheim after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (6-4-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-7-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -207, Ducks +171; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the...
