Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Related
Porterville Recorder
Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game
Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
Porterville Recorder
Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play
New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play. Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while...
Porterville Recorder
Houston faces Orlando on 7-game road slide
Houston Rockets (1-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Orlando looking to stop its seven-game road skid. Orlando went 22-60 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 104.2...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota hosts New York in non-conference play
New York Knicks (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Minnesota for a non-conference matchup. Minnesota went 2-4 overall a season ago while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game last season, 39.7...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio takes on Denver, looks to stop 3-game slide
Denver Nuggets (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Denver after losing three straight games. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play last season. The Spurs averaged 7.6...
Porterville Recorder
UCLA Bruins begin season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins begin the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets. UCLA finished 28-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
Porterville Recorder
Flames take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
Calgary Flames (5-4-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (7-5-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a four-game losing streak, take on the New York Islanders. New York had a 37-35-10 record overall and a 20-16-5 record in home games last season....
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94
Percentages: FG .393, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Butler hosts New Orleans to begin season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -16.5; over/under is 148. BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs host the New Orleans Privateers in the season opener. Butler went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season. New Orleans...
Porterville Recorder
Capitals play the Oilers on losing streak
Edmonton Oilers (7-5-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals aim to break their four-game slide when they play the Edmonton Oilers. Washington has a 3-2-1 record at home and a 5-6-2 record overall. The Capitals have a...
Porterville Recorder
Florida visits Anaheim after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (6-4-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-7-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -207, Ducks +171; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the...
Sun Devils have improved under Shaun Aguano, but some deficiencies can't be covered up.
A week can bring about great change in a college football team. It also can put one back in its place. The latter happened to Arizona State Saturday night against UCLA. The Sun Devils entered the game hoping to build off a victory over Colorado the week prior and extend a habit of upsetting top 10 teams at Sun Devil Stadium. ...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 5, San Jose 4
San Jose1210—4 Anaheim won shootout 3-2 First Period_1, San Jose, Labanc 2 (Benning, Meier), 3:54. 2, Anaheim, Leason 1 (Klingberg, McTavish), 12:06. 3, Anaheim, Comtois 4 (Zegras, Leason), 17:20. Second Period_4, San Jose, Meier 5 (Karlsson, Hertl), 8:09. 5, San Jose, Kunin 2 (Hertl, Labanc), 16:35 (pp). Third Period_6,...
Comments / 0