Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to ‘zero-COVID’
BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of runners have taken to the streets of China’s capital for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China’s strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a sense of normalcy while sticking to a “zero-COVID” strategy. An investigation released Sunday blamed property management and community staff for not acting quickly enough to prevent the death of a 55-year-old woman in a sealed building after being told she had suicidal tendencies. Marathons are also planned later this month in Shanghai and Chengdu, a major city in southwestern China.
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe
BEIJING (AP) — A deputy governor of China’s central bank is under investigation on suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law. The ruling Communist Party’s corruption agency on Saturday did not provide any details of the allegations against Fan Yifei. Fan is one of six deputy governors and has held the post at the People’s Bank of China for more than seven years. He has spoken often on China’s efforts to develop a digital currency. The Communist Party has carried out a sweeping crackdown on corruption under Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The campaign is popular with the public and has allowed him to sideline some potential political rivals.
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is marking the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country’s morality police. While crowds in Tehran looked large with chador-wearing women waving the Islamic Republic’s flag, other commemorations appeared smaller, with only a few dozen people taking part. Iran’s hard-line president criticized the demonstrations as backing Tehran’s enemies. Meanwhile, activists in southeast Iran claimed security forces killed at least 16 people in protests in the country’s restive Sistan and Baluchestan province.
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month. The panel issued a statement late Friday saying it is in communication with Trump’s attorneys. Friday had been the committee’s deadline for Trump to produce an extensive number of documents and communications with lawmakers. The deadline now is by next week. Committee leaders also stressed they still want the former president’s in-person testimony.
US sanctions Haitian politicians on drug trafficking claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Haitian politicians are facing U.S. sanctions over allegations they abused their positions to traffic drugs in collaboration with gang networks and directed others to engage in violence. The Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and former Sen. Youri Latortue, who are accused of using their official roles to engage in the drug trade. Lambert was also designated by the State Department for diplomatic sanctions and visa restrictions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there’s “credible information” of Lambert’s involvement in a killing. Spokespeople for Lambert and Latortue haven’t returned WhatsApp messages seeking comment.
S Korea miners lived on coffee, water while trapped in shaft
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped deep underground for nine days say they survived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a blocked shaft. The two men were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the shaft at a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa. The shaft was clogged by dirt on Oct. 26. Bang Jong-hyo, a doctor who treated the miners at a local hospital, told reporters Saturday that both men were in fairly good condition. Bang said the two miners told him they shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped underground.
Hungarians demand end to pro-government bias in public media
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Around 1,500 demonstrators gathered at the headquarters of Hungary’s public media company have protested what they say is biased news coverage and state-sponsored propaganda that favors the country’s populist government. Demonstrators called for the director of the public media corporation, MTVA, to be replaced. They also demanded due coverage of a recent wave of major protests and strikes by Hungarian teachers and students for better pay and working conditions for educators. Hungarian public media ignored most of those actions despite some protests drawing tens of thousands of people. Under the leadership of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian government has been accused of eroding press freedom and rolling back democratic checks and balances.
Tourists on Peru riverboat freed after pollution protest
LIMA, Peru (AP) — An Indigenous leader in Peru’s Amazon region says that his community has released 23 foreign tourists and 75 Peruvians who had been passengers on a riverboat detained overnight to demand government attention to complaints of oil pollution. Wadson Trujillo says the foreign passengers include citizens of Germany, Great Britain, Spain and France. They were been travelling along the Maranon River when the vessel named Eduardo 11 was halted by residents of Cuninico. Trujillo said the boat and passengers were allowed to leave in the early afternoon Friday. But he says similar protests will continue until the government responds to their protests over pollution.
US says Zelenskiy risks allies’ ‘Ukraine fatigue’ if he rejects Russia talks – report
Ukraine’s position with allies is wearing thin as fears grow over economic effect of protracted war, officials tell newspaper
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
BERLIN (AP) — German officials are urging environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades from a Monday protest in Berlin delayed a rescue crew in reaching a fatally injured cyclist. A government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz “supports all democratic engagement” but that “the form of protest that we are seeing now, this week in particular, is not effective.” Meanwhile, government-appointed experts warned Friday that Germany risks missing its target of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2030. It said Germany needs to reduce its emissions twice as fast as the yearly average from the past decade.
UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion. The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with a bank holiday in Britain. New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday.’’ Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.
Fact check: Biden’s midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden’s pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors
MILAN (AP) — Italy allowed a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 179 migrants to enter a Sicilian port and begin disembarking minors early Sunday, while refusing to respond to requests for a safe harbor from three other ships carrying another 900 people in nearby waters. Italy’s new far-right-led government has closed its ports to rescue ship run by non-governmental organizations and insists that it is the countries whose flag the ships fly that must take on the migrants. But it allowed the Humanity 1 access to port to disembark minors and people needing medical attention.
European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank underlined the bank’s determination to fight rampant inflation with more interest rate increases on top of recent record hikes. ECB President Christine Lagarde said Friday that “our job is far from being completed” and that even a mild recession would not be enough to bring price increases back under control. In a lecture at the central bank of Estonia, she said the bank “will not let high inflation become entrenched” by letting expectations of higher prices become baked into wages and costs. The bank has been raising rates at the fastest pace since the euro was launched in 1999, mirroring the hikes of the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England.
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes, military says
South Korea scrambled about 80 fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean warplanes during a four-hour period Friday, the country’s military said, in a further escalation of regional tensions. In a statement, the South Korean military said it spotted about 180 North Korean military aircraft between...
Indian capital battles dangerous levels of air pollution
NEW DELHI (AP) — Haze and smog have enveloped the skyline of India’s capital region leading to a ban on construction activity, the closing of factories and the use of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to fight air quality that has hit dangerous levels. The Delhi government closed primary schools Friday. India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav blamed the opposition-ruled northern Punjab state for its failure to stop the burning of crop residues and compared New Delhi with “a gas chamber.” A full closure of schools, colleges, educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities, and a restriction on private vehicles, are being considered in case the pollution does not come down this weekend.
Europe OKs 1st one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV
LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world’s first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year. In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed antibody to protect infants during their first exposure to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a highly contagious common infection that infects nearly all babies by age 2. The European Medicines Agency had previously recommended that nirsevimab, sold as Beyfortus, be authorized based on research that showed the drug reduced the chances that babies with RSV needed medical attention and appeared safe.
The US economy added just 261,000 jobs in October, indicating that the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy might be working
The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, according to the latest monthly employment snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday morning. The total job gains were lower than the revised September number of 315,000, and above the 200,000 forecast...
Malaysia enters tight race as long-dominant party seeks win
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Campaigning for Malaysia’s general elections has started in a highly competitive race that will see the world’s longest-serving coalition seeking to regain its dominance four years after a shocking electoral loss. The Nov. 19 election will determine if Barisan Nasional, or National Front coalition, can make a strong comeback or whether reformers can secure another surprise win that will see their leader, Anwar Ibrahim, achieve a dream of becoming prime minister. More than 21 million Malaysians are eligible to cast ballots for 222 Parliament seats and representatives in three state legislatures. Among them is 97-year-old, two-time former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who became the world’s oldest leader in 2018. He says he has unfinished business to revamp Malaysia.
Lessons from past outbreaks can stop new epidemics in their tracks
In late June of this year, Ghana’s health authorities received some disturbing news: Two cases of viral hemorrhagic fever were detected in the country. Blood samples from the infected individuals came back positive for Marburg virus, a deadly disease that can kill most of those infected. The outbreak triggered...
