KEYT
Nicole approaches hurricane strength as it lashes the Bahamas, with a late-night Florida landfall expected
Tropical Storm Nicole is whipping the northwestern Bahamas and could become a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast by early Thursday, forecasters say, poised to deliver heavy rain, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Nicole’s center, with sustained 70-mph winds...
KEYT
Nicole strengthens into a hurricane after striking the Bahamas and is heading toward the east coast of Florida
Hurricane Nicole lashed the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday on its way to eastern Florida, where it is expected to strike by early Thursday and deliver damaging winds and heavy rain to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening as...
KEYT
Iconic Brazilian singer Gal Costa dies at 77
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Singer Gal Costa, an icon in the Tropicalia and Brazilian popular music movements has died at age 77. Her death on Wednesday was confirmed by a press representative, who provided no further information. The soprano with wild curls of dark hair was best known for lending her unique voice to compositions such as Ary Barroso’s “Aquarela do Brasil” (Watercolor of Brazil), Tom Jobim’s “Dindi,” Jorge Ben Jor’s “Que Pena” (What a Shame) and Caetano Veloso’s “Baby.” President-elect Luiz Inácio da Silva wrote on Twitter that she was “one of the world’s best singers.”
