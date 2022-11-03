RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Singer Gal Costa, an icon in the Tropicalia and Brazilian popular music movements has died at age 77. Her death on Wednesday was confirmed by a press representative, who provided no further information. The soprano with wild curls of dark hair was best known for lending her unique voice to compositions such as Ary Barroso’s “Aquarela do Brasil” (Watercolor of Brazil), Tom Jobim’s “Dindi,” Jorge Ben Jor’s “Que Pena” (What a Shame) and Caetano Veloso’s “Baby.” President-elect Luiz Inácio da Silva wrote on Twitter that she was “one of the world’s best singers.”

