ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs’ Maryam Dauda Finally Gets on Floor, Hits Biggest Shot

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUvem_0iwr92cJ00

Razorbacks finally subdue pesky UAFS in exhibition opener Wednesday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas took down Arkansas-Fort Smith, 92-62, in the Razorbacks’ lone exhibition of the season Wednesday night at Barnhill Arena.

The Razorbacks played all 12 players that dressed and five of them reached double digits.

Makayla Daniels led the way with a near double-double of 21 points and nine rebounds. Fellow senior Erynn Barnum tallied a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKVCe_0iwr92cJ00

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Makayla Daniels during a 92-62 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith in an exhibition game at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., on Nov. 2, 2022. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

The Razorbacks got off to a hot start, going on a 14-2 run early in the first to lead 24-8 at the media timeout.

A big part of that run was thanks to Samara Spencer, who earned 10 of her 15 points in the first five minutes of the game. The Razorbacks extended their lead to 17 points following a Jersey Wolfenbarger second-chance jumper. After one quarter, Arkansas led, 34-16.

Arkansas got off to a slow start in the second quarter, only scoring two points in the first five minutes of the frame.

Only six combined points between the two teams were scored in the first five minutes of the quarter. UAFS then cut the Razorback lead to 12 following a 3-pointer, but the Razorbacks went on a 7-0 run, capped off by a Daniels jumper.

The Razorbacks took a 48-32 advantage at the half.

When Arkansas began to find a groove, UAFS had a response, cutting the Arkansas lead to 12 twice in the early part of the third quarter. At the media timeout, Arkansas led 58-44.

Hogs' Players After Getting Exhbition Win (TV-G; 4:04)

The game changer in the third quarter was Maryam Dauda from deep. The redshirt freshman registered back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Razorbacks back ahead by 20 points with under two minutes left in the quarter.

Dauda finished with 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

The Razorbacks led 68-46 going into the final quarter, where Arkansas outscored UAFS, 24-16.

Although the Lions cut the Arkansas lead to 14 off a 3-pointer with 8:22 remaining in the game, the Razorbacks went on to score seven straight points to go back ahead by 21.

The Razorbacks knocked down four of their 11 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish the game with a 92-62 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZeo9_0iwr92cJ00

Arkansas Razorbacks Erynn Barnum during a 92-62 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith in an exhibition game at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., on Nov. 2, 2022. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Game Notes

• Daniels paced the Razorbacks with 21 points off 6-of-8 shooting. Her backcourt mate Spencer also found herself in double digits with 15 points

• Wolfenbarger came off the bench to deliver 17 points and five rebounds

• Dauda was also huge off the bench, recording 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists

• Barnum registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds

• Rylee Langerman was all over the floor like usual, pulling down nine rebounds and adding four steals

• The Razorbacks pulled down 61 rebounds (22 offensive, 39 defensive)

• Arkansas took 80 shot attempts and limited turnovers to 13

Arkansas officially begins the season on the road at UAPB on Monday, Nov. 7, with a 6 p.m. tipoff at the H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

HOGS FEED:

WHAT LIBERTY BRINGS TO FAYETTEVILLE FOR SATURDAY'S GAME AGAINST THE RAZORBACKS

SEC ROUNDUP: AUBURN DEFENSIVE PLAYERS CLEAR ON WHO THEY WANT TO REPLACE BRYAN HARSIN

RAZORBACKS' NICK SMITH LANDS ON SEC COACHES' FIRST TEAM

WATCH: HOGS' DREW SANDERS, KETRON JACKSON ON FACING LIBERTY ON SATURDAY

WATCH: RAZORBACKS' LUKE JONES, HUDSON CLARK AFTER PRACTICE TUESDAY

LIBERTY'S HUGH FREEZE AFRAID OF COLD, DOESN'T LIKE FAYETTEVILLE GAMES

ANTHONY BLACK'S DUNCANVILLE TEAM STRIPPED OF STATE TITLE, COACH SUSPENDED

NOW THAT ARKANSAS RAN OFF HARSIN, AUBURN NEEDS LIST OF QUALITIES TO SEEK OUT IN NEW SHINING 'KNIGHT'

AUBURN WANTED TO CAP WEEKEND BY FIRING HARSIN & HIRING HOG S' AD

LATEST SEC SHORTS: ARE TENNESSEE FANS AFRAID OF ANYTHING THESE DAYS?

MIKE NEIGHBORS PREVIEWS WEDNESDAY NIGHT EXHIBITION GAME

ARKANSAS FANS BASE WILL DOUBLE WITH ADDITION OF ALABAMA FANS

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Tayshawn Edwards making first trip to Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE — Warren Class of 2027 wide receiver Tayshawn Edwards will be among the recruits at the Arkansas-Liberty game on Saturday. Edwards, 5-8, 137, is a speedy wide receiver much like many others who have gone on from Warren to the SEC. Edwards, despite just being in the eighth grade, already holds an offer from Ole Miss. Edwards talked about his first trip to Razorback Stadium and having seen the Hogs play in the past.’
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs vs. Liberty Game Day Info

Arkansas takes on #23 Liberty this Saturday at 3:00pm! Be sure to download your tickets before the game. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any network or data issues with accessing your tickets. 30-45 minutes before kickoff is always the busiest time at gates....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
scorebooklive.com

6A, 5A, 1A Arkansas state cross country champions crowned Thursday

Team and individual champions were crowned in Class 6A, 5A and 1A on Thursday at the Oaklawn Park infield in Hot Springs. Team and individual champions will be crowned on Friday in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A. CLASS 6A. Bentonville’s boys made it six consecutive Class 6A state championships in...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Who's running for Arkansas' state house 15th district

ROGERS, Ark. — Two candidates are running to represent Arkansas’ 15th district in the state house. John P. Carr, a Republican, is a resident of Rogers who received his education from the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas. Rachel Cox, a Democrat, was born and raised...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley

POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
MANSFIELD, AR
Four States Home Page

Ridgerunners win 41-20; Crawford sets Class 5A record

GROVE, Okla. – Grove exploded in the third quarter, at the feet of senior phenom Emmanuel Crawford, to score 14 points and defeat Bishop Kelley 41-20. The Grove crowd erupted in a standing ovation for Crawford when it was announced midway through the third quarter that Class 5A had a new rushing leader in Crawford. […]
GROVE, OK
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy