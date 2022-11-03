ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB columnist: New York Mets pursued Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz, should try again

 3 days ago
The New York Mets' pursuit of Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz is a popular topic on social media among Mets' fans after SNY's Andy Martino wrote Wednesday that the Mets tried to trade for the younger brother of Mets closer Edwin Diaz, and should try again to acquire the Reds' young bullpen star.

The Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale wrote in October that Alexis, who led the Reds in wins (seven) and saves (10), acknowledged that his rookie season was "kind of unexpected."

The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith wrote in August about how Alexis and Edwin speak after every game about how they pitched, and their throwing motions look identical.

More from Martino:

Last July, according to sources, the Mets contacted the Cincinnati Reds in an effort to trade for reliever Alexis Diaz. New York deemed the price high enough to call into question whether Diaz was available.

For two reasons, the Mets should call the Reds again: One, they have a bullpen to rebuild, and two, their top free agent target is nearly as engaged in Alexis Diaz's career as he is in his own.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto talked about Alexis and Edwin during a Bally Sports Ohio Reds-Pirates broadcast in September.

"I wonder what the conversations are gonna be like this offseason between the two Diaz brothers (Alexis and Mets closer Edwin)," Votto said. "I bet you the Reds' Diaz is gonna start talking a little mess, saying, 'I'm coming to get you.' As good as Edwin is - maybe the best reliever in the sport - we've got a pretty good one right here. He has every right to talk mess."

