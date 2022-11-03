The Russian conductor Vladimir Spivakov has been complaining on French radio about the manner of his dismissal from the Colmar Festival, which he had headed since 1989:. ‘ I learned about it through an SMS from a French friend, who forwarded me the news published on the Slippedisc site, and not through a personal letter from the mayor of the city or from another representative of the administration of the festival ( …) I would add that I was officially informed of my resignation by email on October 25th. It was a letter full of vague terms like, for example, “For reasons that everyone understands” (God knows what that means)! A letter in a few lines, not even signed .’

