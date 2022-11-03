Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Golda wins Bavaria Prize
This year’s Bavarian Culture Prize has been awarded to the South African opera singer Golda Schultz. ‘A fantastic firework of tones fills the stage when Golda Schultz sings,’ said Arts Minister Markus Blume. The prize is valued at 96,000 Euros.
Slipped Disc
Oksana cancels 2022
The fast-rising Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv, music director in Bologna, will not conduct again this year. She says: ‘Due to a minor health issue I am forced to cancel my upcoming engagements until the end of December 2022. This unfortunately also affects my planned debut at Los Angeles – LA Opera where I should have conducted Puccini’s Tosca in the upcoming weeks. am looking forward to returning to stage in the beginning of 2023…’
Slipped Disc
Breaking: English National Opera is dropped by Arts Council England
English National Opera is the major casualty in ACE’s new funding round. It has been dropped from the National Portfolio following years of under-performance, resulting in its present part-time status. Other London casualties include the Donmar Warehouse and Hampstead Theatre. The consequences will be catastrophic. Stay tuned for reactions.
Slipped Disc
Conductor wins black belt
Andris Nelsons with Master Chuang after receiving his Black Belt at CW Taekwondo at Boston. Andris Nelsons wishes to thank Master Chuang and all the wonderful people at the center. All of us at the BSO congratulate our music director on this amazing achievement!
Slipped Disc
School of Music appoints Artist Activist in Residence
Longy School of Music of Bard College has named acclaimed composer, musician, educator, and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) as the school’s first-ever Artist Activist-in-Residence. DBR brings over two decades of experience as a musician and activist to the yearlong position. Renowned for chamber, orchestral, and operatic compositions that...
Slipped Disc
Chineke’s a rare winner in Arts Council funding round
Chi-chi Nwanoku’s diversity orchestra Chineke! has been added to the National FundingPortfolio with £700,000 a year. They have managed pretty well without for the past five years, but the ACE could hardly turn them down when the application came in. Opera UpClose, London based, has also been recognised....
Slipped Disc
BBC’s Dalia Stasevska wins 50k for being very nice
The BBC Symphony’s principal guest conductor has been awarded Finland’s Alfred Kordelin Prize. Apparently for her effots in driving humanitarian aid to her native Ukraine.
Slipped Disc
Five stars for a Polish genius
While Karol Szymanowski is unlikely ever to be voted into the Classic FM Hall of Fame, his stock has risen steadily in the present century, so much so that he can almost be counted now as mainstream. This was never the case in his lifetime, when he suffered the dual disability for a composer of being Polish and gay. On the first count he was compared unfavourably to Chopin, on the second disparagingly to Tchaikovsky. Always his own man, Szymanowski sounds like no other…
Slipped Disc
Concertgebouw is disrupted by Extinction Rebellion
Three protesters stood up during Verdi’s Requiem in Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw on Wednesday night shouting climate-change slogans. One cried: ‘We are in the middle of a climate crisis and we are like the orchestra on the Titanic that keeps playing quietly while the ship is already sinking.’. The...
Slipped Disc
Canadian pianist, 17, is Geneva winner
The Canadian pianist Kevin Chen, 17, won first Prize of the 76th Concours de Genève. Sergey Belyavsky (Russia, 28) came second. The jury was chaired by Janina Fialkowska, who is a fellow-Canadian. Chen, who is from Calgary, also won several subsidiary prizes. Janina writes: ‘Canada is on a roll!...
Slipped Disc
More opera victims of Arts Council cuts
Glyndebourne Touring has lost half its funding. Welsh National Opera has been deprived of one-third of its subsidy, underpinning its tours in England. Covent Garden is down 10 percent, which won’t hurt too much. English National Opera has been removed altogether from the National Portfolio, with a final £17...
Slipped Disc
Vienna blows 20 million on Johann Strauss fest
The city of Vienna has allocated 20 million Euros to a bicentenary 2025 festival of the music of the younger Johann Strauss. There’s not much more to say, except that former Theater-an-der-Wien director Roland Geyer has been engaged as artistic director. ‘Und so the message of joie de vivre...
History: Embracing an old type of writers
As I sat staring at my keyboard this morning wondering what to write about, it dawned on me: my keyboard! Or more specifically, typewriters. Having somehow made it to an age where Medicare is a card in my wallet, I've spent a lot of time in front of typewriters, and they've generally been good to me. Thus, it's time to return the favor. ...
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage – National Theatre at Home
The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage – National Theatre at Home. Set twelve years before his epic His Dark Materials trilogy, this gripping adaptation of The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage revisits Phillip Pullman’s fantastical world in which waters are rising and storms are brewing.
Slipped Disc
I read on Slipped Disc that I’d been fired
The Russian conductor Vladimir Spivakov has been complaining on French radio about the manner of his dismissal from the Colmar Festival, which he had headed since 1989:. ‘ I learned about it through an SMS from a French friend, who forwarded me the news published on the Slippedisc site, and not through a personal letter from the mayor of the city or from another representative of the administration of the festival ( …) I would add that I was officially informed of my resignation by email on October 25th. It was a letter full of vague terms like, for example, “For reasons that everyone understands” (God knows what that means)! A letter in a few lines, not even signed .’
Slipped Disc
The Slippedisc verdict: Arts Council bounty bar boils down to same old fudge
We had been warned to expect tough decisions. Arts Council England faced a ten percent funding cut and some big beasts were about to suffer. London orchestras were expecting to have their funding hinged to more out-of-town activities. The National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company were put on warning. Small...
Slipped Disc
First review: Story goes stale in ENO’s sorry Yeomen
Englsh National Opera is about to lears its fate from Arts Council England. Alastair Macaulay has a first rviews of last night’s new Gilbrt and Sullivan production:. From a distance, the comic operas of Gilbert and Sullivan may seem formulaic. They’re all about aspects of public and private duty, while their late-nineteenth-century music is steeped in early-nineteenth-century styles from Rossini to Mendelssohn. Plenty of people dismiss them as minor-league: which reminds me of a fascinating dictum by the late David Vaughan, critic of dance and film: “Somehow, when people say ‘Oh, it’s minor art, I know I’m going to enjoy it.”
Slipped Disc
ENO: We’ll aim to start up in Manchester
A statement by English National Opera, responding to its loss of funding by Arts Council England. It has been granted £17 million tail-off funds for the next 18 months. Today’s announcement marks the start of a new chapter for the English National Opera (ENO). For the past four...
Slipped Disc
London orchestras count their losses
A number of London orchestras are among the big losers in the Arts Council’s funding round. Worst hit is the London Sinfonietta, which is 41% down. The London Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philharmonia each lose 12%. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra appears to be unchanged, as is...
Slipped Disc
Sticky reactions to Arts Council fudge
Royal Opera House Covent Garden: We learned today that our core Arts Council England grant will be cut by 9%, reducing from £24,471,000 to £22,268,584 per annum, with effect from April 2023. We are grateful to Arts Council England (ACE) for their continued financial support at such a...
Comments / 0