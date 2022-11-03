Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Bicyclist dead after 10 vehicle crash near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a driver hit 9 vehicles at a south valley intersection. Officers reported to East Flamingo Rd near South Maryland Pkwy around 5:37 p.m. on Friday. According to surveillance footage, a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport...
news3lv.com
Murder suspect dead after hostage situation in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A murder suspect is dead after the second officer-involved shooting of Friday, November 4. Officers were investigating a fatal shooting in the west valley when learning of a hostage situation. The shooting suspect was located at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road near Jones...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect in deadly shooting arrived at Las Vegas hospital with gunshot wound
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in a parked car last month had arrived at a Las Vegas hospital with a gunshot wound himself the same night, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Diego Cruz-Gomez, 21, was already...
news3lv.com
Man shot dead inside residence near Jones, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported on Friday around 12:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Investigators say one Hispanic male in his 40s was found shot to death inside...
news3lv.com
Man arrested in Las Vegas police pursuit, shooting found not competent for trial
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Clark County court has found that the man accused of leading police on a miles-long chase and shooting at officers this summer is not competent to stand trial. Court records state that Justin Venegas was found not capable of understanding the charges against him...
news3lv.com
Pregnant woman critically injured in east valley crash; driver arrested for leaving scene
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday night, according to police. The collision was reported around 9:38 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Woman faces DUI, child endangerment charges for Las Vegas crash that injured 4 kids
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is facing charges of DUI and child abuse after she and five passengers, four of whom are children, were injured in a head-on crash in Las Vegas this week, according to an arrest report. The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Oct....
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police ask for help to find missing 17-year-old
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a 17-year-old reported missing from the central valley this week. Timothy Miller was last seen in the area of W. Charleston and Jones boulevards around 6:22 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He could be in...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
news3lv.com
Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
news3lv.com
Police search for four suspects of armed robbery in local business
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are searching for four suspects linked to a robbery at a Las Vegas business. Two Hispanic males and two Hispanic females approached the business on October 21 around 7:10 p.m. The suspects attempted to leave without paying for selected merchandise when they were approached...
news3lv.com
Henderson police seeking donations as part of 'Warmth for the Winter' drive
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking to collect winter items to donate to community members in need during their annual fundraiser. The 'Warmth for the Winter' drive is taking place now through Sunday, November 20, where the department will be collecting new or "gently" used outerwear such as coats, blankets, beanies, gloves, and more.
news3lv.com
'Dusk 2 Dawn' kicks off 4th annual campaign at First Friday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Darker nights are approaching as daylight saving time comes to an end, and organizations are highlighting pedestrian safety. In an effort to reduce pedestrian fatalities, the 4th annual Dusk 2 Dawn NV campaign kicked off on Friday. Volunteers joined the community on First Friday, passing...
news3lv.com
Pet store owner speaks out after puppies stolen across Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Police released these pictures of two people caught on camera running with a handful of puppies inside Sahara Pets. Its staff says the suspects broke through its front door on October 24 around 4 a.m. and took off with five purebred puppies. Eight...
pvtimes.com
Rollover crash claims life of driver
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to several serious calls for service over the past week. On Oct. 28, at approximately 6 p.m., crews were dispatched to a vehicle on fire along Highway 160 in the area of the Trout Canyon turnoff, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.
news3lv.com
Single vehicle crash leaves one person dead after crashing near railroad tracks
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an early morning single-vehicle crash on the southwest side of town. The incident happened on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Ronbindale and Lindell Roads. According to police, a blue 2003 Cadillac Escalade was...
news3lv.com
TODAY: Friday is last day for in-person early voting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Friday, Nov. 4, is the last day for in-person early voting in Clark County before Election Day next week. The early voting period for the midterm general election opened on Oct. 22 and concludes on Friday. Select early voting locations will be open on Friday....
news3lv.com
Aviation Nation back in Las Vegas after 3-year hiatus
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you are on the east side of the valley you may want to pick up some earplugs. Aviation Nation came roaring back after a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic on Friday. The air show features aerial performances, static displays, and exhibits featuring the...
news3lv.com
Chief of Police speaks out following 'no confidence' vote
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Chief of Police is fighting back against criticism of his office. This week the unions representing Henderson officers and supervisors announced a vote of "No confidence" in Chief Thedrick Andres. The public cites a hostile work environment and issues with a new use...
news3lv.com
De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
