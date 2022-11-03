ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

Way-too-early 2023 MLB Power Rankings: Who's No. 1? How far down are the Yankees?!

It's time for the offseason! Which means it's time for our annual way-too-early 2023 power rankings. The 2022 season came to an end on Saturday night in Houston, as the Astros won their second World Series title since 2017 after defeating the Phillies in Game 6. What do the next few months have in store for the victors of the Fall Classic?
ABC13 Houston

Inside the at-bat that won Justin Verlander his first World Series game

PHILADELPHIA -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander knew the stakes. He had stepped up to the mound on Thursday for Game 5 of the World Series with plenty to prove. Winless in seven career games in the Fall Classic, he had just blown a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of this series, a game in which many believed manager Dusty Baker left him in too long. He had a 6.07 ERA in World Series games, almost three runs higher than his career average. On top of all that sat the very real possibility that this would be his last start in an Astros jersey.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Chas McCormick's ninth-inning catch saves Astros in Game 5

PHILADELPHIA -- After he leaped against the right-center-field scoreboard and secured the catch of his life -- a catch that, depending on what the Houston Astros do the rest of this week, could go down as one of the most memorable and important in baseball history --Chas McCormick just laid there, back to the warning-track dirt, feet sprawled out in front of him, glove to the sky.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel (knee) out for rest of World Series

HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was removed from the World Series roster after suffering a knee injury in the team's Game 5 win on Thursday. Gurriel, 38, hurt his right knee during a rundown in the seventh inning, forcing him to leave the game. "He wasn't crying, but...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Ranger Suarez available for Phillies in Game 6 of World Series

HOUSTON -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he plans to have Ranger Suarez available out of the bullpen in relief of Zack Wheeler in Saturday's Game 6, a must-win game given the Houston Astros' 3-2 advantage in this World Series. Wheeler experienced a slight dip in fastball velocity during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC13 Houston

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 6 highlights and takeaways

The Houston Astros have won the World Series. A Yordan Alvarez three-run blast in the sixth inning put the Astros up for good after a Kyle Schwarber home run gave the Phillies a short-lived one-run lead. The team secured their second World Series title ever, alongside throwing the first combined no-hitter in World Series history in Game 4.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Aaron Judge voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers

NEW YORK --Yankeesoutfielder Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association. Judge set an AL record with 62 homers, breaking the previous mark of 61 set by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy