Dusty Baker's former teammate on 'borrowed time' to watch him win World Series ring
"I might be here on borrowed time, but I'm still here," Jim Breazeale said. "I know he's got something for me to do."
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Top 6 most wanted: Houston Astros 2022 World Series Champions Gear
Thousands of Houston Astros fans lined up outside Academy stores across the city for a chance to get these hot new 2022 World Series Champions t-shirts and caps.
Astros items headed to Hall of Fame following historic no-hitter World Series Game 4
Game 4 is one that Astros fans will never forget! Now, parts of it will live in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Meet the fan who caught Astros' Yordan Alvarez's Game 6 moonshot
"I thought it was going to die 20 feet down from where we're at, and the thing just kept carrying and carrying and carrying," longtime Astros fan Jim Rice recalled.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Why 2022 World Series is special for Astros announcer Todd Kalas
Astros announcer Todd Kalas shares why this Houston-Philadelphia series is so special to him. It pays tribute to his father, who was a well-loved broadcaster for the Phillies.
The bottom of the bird story: Why Justin Verlander gave the middle finger to Philly fans
"It wasn't something out of disrespect. He was embracing what she did," a veteran bus driver explained.
Watch magical moments after Astros clinched 2nd World Series title
From the clubhouse to the freeways and everywhere in between, the party didn't stop in Houston and beyond. Here's what happened.
Way-too-early 2023 MLB Power Rankings: Who's No. 1? How far down are the Yankees?!
It's time for the offseason! Which means it's time for our annual way-too-early 2023 power rankings. The 2022 season came to an end on Saturday night in Houston, as the Astros won their second World Series title since 2017 after defeating the Phillies in Game 6. What do the next few months have in store for the victors of the Fall Classic?
Inside the at-bat that won Justin Verlander his first World Series game
PHILADELPHIA -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander knew the stakes. He had stepped up to the mound on Thursday for Game 5 of the World Series with plenty to prove. Winless in seven career games in the Fall Classic, he had just blown a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of this series, a game in which many believed manager Dusty Baker left him in too long. He had a 6.07 ERA in World Series games, almost three runs higher than his career average. On top of all that sat the very real possibility that this would be his last start in an Astros jersey.
Chas McCormick's ninth-inning catch saves Astros in Game 5
PHILADELPHIA -- After he leaped against the right-center-field scoreboard and secured the catch of his life -- a catch that, depending on what the Houston Astros do the rest of this week, could go down as one of the most memorable and important in baseball history --Chas McCormick just laid there, back to the warning-track dirt, feet sprawled out in front of him, glove to the sky.
Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel (knee) out for rest of World Series
HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was removed from the World Series roster after suffering a knee injury in the team's Game 5 win on Thursday. Gurriel, 38, hurt his right knee during a rundown in the seventh inning, forcing him to leave the game. "He wasn't crying, but...
Ranger Suarez available for Phillies in Game 6 of World Series
HOUSTON -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he plans to have Ranger Suarez available out of the bullpen in relief of Zack Wheeler in Saturday's Game 6, a must-win game given the Houston Astros' 3-2 advantage in this World Series. Wheeler experienced a slight dip in fastball velocity during...
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 6 highlights and takeaways
The Houston Astros have won the World Series. A Yordan Alvarez three-run blast in the sixth inning put the Astros up for good after a Kyle Schwarber home run gave the Phillies a short-lived one-run lead. The team secured their second World Series title ever, alongside throwing the first combined no-hitter in World Series history in Game 4.
Aaron Judge voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers
NEW YORK --Yankeesoutfielder Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association. Judge set an AL record with 62 homers, breaking the previous mark of 61 set by...
Expect massive crowds in already-busy downtown Houston for World Series Game 6
PACK YOUR PATIENCE: Aside from large World Series crowds, the International Quilt Festival is expected to bring 50,000 people downtown this weekend.
Dynasty! Love 'em or loathe 'em, the World Series champion Astros are an all-time team
HOUSTON -- The orange-clad spectators beneath the roof of Minute Maid Park were blaring. The train above the Crawford Boxes was whistling. Around the infield, a small horde of jubilant players turned into a writhing pile of celebration. For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros are World...
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
Justin Verlander has very tough act to follow in Game 5
Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. "So hopefully things will go my way next time," he said about pitching Game 5 after a fickle Game 1 performance.
