ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 10 Events

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

by Donna Vissman and Alyssa Hughes

As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Here are ten events in Middle Tennessee that we can enjoy showing our appreciation to our veterans.

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022 but some events take place before November 11th.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EYe7_0iwr4jku00

Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 am

Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086

In honor of the Veterans who have served in the armed forces, the City of La Vergne will be holding its annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

The Parks Department will be offering commemorative flags that can be purchased for $10. The flags will be on display in the Field of Flags and will also contain your veteran’s information. Please contact the Parks Department office at (615) 793-3224 or stop by 294 Sand Hill Road or click here for more details.

Voices 4 Veterans Fundraiser Concert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKWd7_0iwr4jku00

Friday, November 4, 4 pm – 10 pm

Hilton Garden Inn, 1977 Providence Parkway, Mount Juliet

Don’t miss this night of great music and fun! Voices4Veterans 2nd Annual Fundraiser for Operation Song and Alumni Group to support our veterans through the power of songwriting.

The event features:

Season 17 Champion of “The Voice” Jake Hoot
3-time Grammy Award nominee Lee Thomas Miller
Nashville Songwriters in the Round Jamie Floyd and Jimmy Thow
And more!

Tickets are $25 at the door. Food included! Door Prizes! Cash Bar! Live and Silent Auctions! Kids under 12 FREE! Help support our Veterans with all proceeds going to benefit Operation Song and Operation Song Alumni.

To learn more about Operation Song, go to OperationSong.org .

Crossroads Ranch Rides Nolensville Veterans Day Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0e85_0iwr4jku00

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 9:00 am

1875 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville, TN 37135

Crossroads students will be riding again this year in the Nolensville Veteran’s Day Parade. All riders on the float or horseback are required to meet Friday evening at the ranch at 5:30pm to help prep the float and participate in parade briefing. Meet at the ranch at 9am Saturday morning for warm-up and final touches then convoy to the parade staging area for your group. If you’d like to be part of this great event please contact Josh at nashvillehorseman@gmail.com . Fill out the waiver here .

2022 National Veterans Day Concert: “AN AMERICAN RESURRECTION: Yes, I’ll Rise Again!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmTQY_0iwr4jku00

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Grand Ole Opry House, 2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN 37214

Join the renowned Medical Musical Group to celebrate Veterans Day in Nashville. Country recording artist and tv personality Jessie James Decker and world-class entertainer Deana Martin will join the acclaimed group of over 200 musicians and vocalists as special guests. The concert will be patriotically themed around Veterans Day to benefit children of military families who battle cancer at Vanderbilt, St. Jude’s and Shriners Hospitals, as well as raise awareness about veterans physical and mental health.

With discounted tickets for veterans and senior citizens, the whole family can celebrate all who have served at one of the most prestigious concert halls with tickets available for all ages five and up. For tickets and more information, click here.

Franklin Veterans Day Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo9h0_0iwr4jku00
photo by Donna Vissman

Friday, November 11 at 8:30 am – 1:00 pm

Williamson County Museum, 611 Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064

The City of Franklin will remember and honor all veterans at its Veterans’ Day Parade being held in Downtown Franklin. The parade is a joint effort of the City and local radio station WAKM AM-950. The Parade begins promptly at 11:00 a.m. at West Main and Fifth Avenue. JROTC units and/or marching bands from Williamson County high schools will participate. The Franklin Special School District will also send a large group of students to show their appreciation to veterans. Prior to the parade, a reception will be held at the Williamson County Archives from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for local veterans and their families.

For more information, call 615-794-1594 or 615-791-3217.

Field of Honor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRyfZ_0iwr4jku00
photo courtesy of Field of Honor

Friday, November 4, 2 pm

Andrew Jackson Hermitage,421 Highland Drive, Hermitage

Once again this year, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will be the site of Field of Honor®, which displays 1,000 3-by-5-foot American flags in a show of respect to the men and women who have served or who are now serving in the U.S. military. The flags will cover Victory Field, which is part of the 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark. The Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage has organized this event, in conjunction with the Colonial Flag Foundation and The Hermitage.

Field of Honor will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 12.

  • A dedication ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 with master of ceremonies Rhori Johnston, Emmy Award-winning journalist with NewsChannel5; remarks from John Cooper, mayor of Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County; and a keynote address from Ginger Gilbert Ravella, author and ambassador with the Gary Sinise Foundation.
  • A free fireworks show with patriotic music will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
  • The Field of Honor display will conclude with a closing ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Portraits of Patriotism

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tixUC_0iwr4jku00

Saturday, November 5, 9 am – 2 pm

102 Riverside Drive, Columbia

Meet and honor our local veterans at the City’s Annual Veterans Day program. You can interact with weapons, vehicles, and active duty personnel from the Tennessee National Guard.

Cheatham County Veterans Day Service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNu4i_0iwr4jku00
photo from Cheatham County Memorial Park

Friday, November 11, 11 am

Cheatham County Veterans Park, 162 John Mayfield Drive, Ashland City

They will have the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Cheatham County Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 11 starting at 11:00 am.

Hendersonville Veterans Day Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NgQOr_0iwr4jku00
Source: Stock Image

Sunday, November 6, 2 pm

Main Street, Hendersonville

The Hendersonville Veterans Day Parade is on Sunday, 6 November starting at 2 PM. The parade will start with a flyover by local pilots. They will fly down Main Street and then return to the starting point. Come out and support your local veterans and the local school. Scouting, first responders, civic, and commercial organizations that are participating in the parade.

Wilson County Veterans Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1sGy_0iwr4jku00

Friday, November 11, 10 am

Lebanon Wilson County Library, 108 S Hatton Avenue, Lebanon

The parade will start at 10 am at the library and continue to Veterans Plaza where a celebration will begin at 11 am.

The post Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 10 Events appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Six Tennessee State Parks to Offer Thanksgiving Meals

Tennessee has amazing state parks. This year, six will offer Thanksgiving meals for you to attend. After your meal, enjoy the outdoors by hiking, golfing, or fishing. Fall Creek Falls State Park photo from Fall Creek Falls State Park Fall Creek Falls State Park, 2536 Lakeside Dr., Spencer, TN 38585 The Restaurant at Fall Creek […] The post Six Tennessee State Parks to Offer Thanksgiving Meals appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022. Cheatham County Source Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Center for Nonprofit Management Celebrates Winners of the 2022 Salute to Excellence Awards

Middle Tennessee organizations received $252,000 at the nation’s largest nonprofit awards ceremony The Center for Nonprofit Management (CNM) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Salute to Excellence Awards presented by PNC Bank. $252,000 was awarded to the 12 winning organizations during the nation’s largest nonprofit awards ceremony held at Belmont University’s Fisher Center. […] The post Center for Nonprofit Management Celebrates Winners of the 2022 Salute to Excellence Awards appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mark Nicholas Seifert Sr.

Mark Nicholas Seifert Sr. of Mt. Juliet, TN passed away on Monday, October 31st, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones at TriStar Summit Hospital. He was born on February 8th, 1967, to John Dupont Seifert and Sheila Catherine (Nilan) Seifert. He was born in San Antonio, TX at Fort Sam where his dad was stationed […] The post OBITUARY: Mark Nicholas Seifert Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Justin Ray Buchanan

Justin Ray Buchanan of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, he was 39 years old. Justin was a loving man, son, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather. He worked at Jadore Luxury Homes and enjoyed it. He was loved by so many and would do anything he could for you; from feeding the […] The post OBITUARY: Justin Ray Buchanan appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 11-6,2022 Less Windy

For those interested in the weather for the Titans’ Sunday Night Football Game at Arrowhead against the  Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 6 mph. For us here in Tennessee: Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to […] The post WEATHER 11-6,2022 Less Windy appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information! The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van […] The post Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

MISSING PERSON: Michaelle Van Kleef Last Seen in Mt. Juliet

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen on 10/30/2022 in Mt. Juliet around the Benders Ferry Road area. It’s unknown at this time what she may be wearing. The only […] The post MISSING PERSON: Michaelle Van Kleef Last Seen in Mt. Juliet appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Bid’ Johnson Biddle

Hall of Fame sports columnist and popular sports talk show host, Joseph Johnson Biddle, known to those closest to him simply as “Bid”, lost his courageous battle with dementia on October 26, 2022. He was 78 years old and survived by his loving, caring wife Sharon, who along with friends and family will continue to […] The post OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Bid’ Johnson Biddle appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Higher Education Commission Announces FAFSA Challenge to Kick-Start Momentum-Building Year for College Enrollment

Education leaders across the state are encouraging students to complete the FAFSA by March 1 to take advantage of financial aid dollars being left on the table The 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) officially opened on Friday, October 1, 2022, for students who plan to attend college. Students who complete the FAFSA […] The post Tennessee Higher Education Commission Announces FAFSA Challenge to Kick-Start Momentum-Building Year for College Enrollment appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Unemployment Drops Below 5% in Every Tennessee County

Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties. Williamson County continued to have the lowest rate in the state at 2.1%, […] The post Unemployment Drops Below 5% in Every Tennessee County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Could This be the Last Year We ‘Fall Back’?

Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 6th, which means it’s time to “fall back.” This could be the last year we set our clocks back. The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in 2019 making daylight saving permanent and Congress passed a bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 […] The post Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Could This be the Last Year We ‘Fall Back’? appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy