Tennessee State

Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 10 Events

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

by Donna Vissman and Alyssa Hughes

As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Here are ten events in Middle Tennessee that we can enjoy showing our appreciation to our veterans.

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022 but some events take place before November 11th.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0Ofg_0iwr4hzS00

Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 am

Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086

In honor of the Veterans who have served in the armed forces, the City of La Vergne will be holding its annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

The Parks Department will be offering commemorative flags that can be purchased for $10. The flags will be on display in the Field of Flags and will also contain your veteran’s information. Please contact the Parks Department office at (615) 793-3224 or stop by 294 Sand Hill Road or click here for more details.

Voices 4 Veterans Fundraiser Concert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260WUB_0iwr4hzS00

Friday, November 4, 4 pm – 10 pm

Hilton Garden Inn, 1977 Providence Parkway, Mount Juliet

Don’t miss this night of great music and fun! Voices4Veterans 2nd Annual Fundraiser for Operation Song and Alumni Group to support our veterans through the power of songwriting.

The event features:

Season 17 Champion of “The Voice” Jake Hoot
3-time Grammy Award nominee Lee Thomas Miller
Nashville Songwriters in the Round Jamie Floyd and Jimmy Thow
And more!

Tickets are $25 at the door. Food included! Door Prizes! Cash Bar! Live and Silent Auctions! Kids under 12 FREE! Help support our Veterans with all proceeds going to benefit Operation Song and Operation Song Alumni.

To learn more about Operation Song, go to OperationSong.org .

Crossroads Ranch Rides Nolensville Veterans Day Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44siv5_0iwr4hzS00

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 9:00 am

1875 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville, TN 37135

Crossroads students will be riding again this year in the Nolensville Veteran’s Day Parade. All riders on the float or horseback are required to meet Friday evening at the ranch at 5:30pm to help prep the float and participate in parade briefing. Meet at the ranch at 9am Saturday morning for warm-up and final touches then convoy to the parade staging area for your group. If you’d like to be part of this great event please contact Josh at nashvillehorseman@gmail.com . Fill out the waiver here .

2022 National Veterans Day Concert: “AN AMERICAN RESURRECTION: Yes, I’ll Rise Again!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTiu3_0iwr4hzS00

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Grand Ole Opry House, 2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN 37214

Join the renowned Medical Musical Group to celebrate Veterans Day in Nashville. Country recording artist and tv personality Jessie James Decker and world-class entertainer Deana Martin will join the acclaimed group of over 200 musicians and vocalists as special guests. The concert will be patriotically themed around Veterans Day to benefit children of military families who battle cancer at Vanderbilt, St. Jude’s and Shriners Hospitals, as well as raise awareness about veterans physical and mental health.

With discounted tickets for veterans and senior citizens, the whole family can celebrate all who have served at one of the most prestigious concert halls with tickets available for all ages five and up. For tickets and more information, click here.

Franklin Veterans Day Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYimb_0iwr4hzS00
photo by Donna Vissman

Friday, November 11 at 8:30 am – 1:00 pm

Williamson County Museum, 611 Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064

The City of Franklin will remember and honor all veterans at its Veterans’ Day Parade being held in Downtown Franklin. The parade is a joint effort of the City and local radio station WAKM AM-950. The Parade begins promptly at 11:00 a.m. at West Main and Fifth Avenue. JROTC units and/or marching bands from Williamson County high schools will participate. The Franklin Special School District will also send a large group of students to show their appreciation to veterans. Prior to the parade, a reception will be held at the Williamson County Archives from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for local veterans and their families.

For more information, call 615-794-1594 or 615-791-3217.

Field of Honor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekPDd_0iwr4hzS00
photo courtesy of Field of Honor

Friday, November 4, 2 pm

Andrew Jackson Hermitage,421 Highland Drive, Hermitage

Once again this year, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will be the site of Field of Honor®, which displays 1,000 3-by-5-foot American flags in a show of respect to the men and women who have served or who are now serving in the U.S. military. The flags will cover Victory Field, which is part of the 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark. The Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage has organized this event, in conjunction with the Colonial Flag Foundation and The Hermitage.

Field of Honor will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 12.

  • A dedication ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 with master of ceremonies Rhori Johnston, Emmy Award-winning journalist with NewsChannel5; remarks from John Cooper, mayor of Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County; and a keynote address from Ginger Gilbert Ravella, author and ambassador with the Gary Sinise Foundation.
  • A free fireworks show with patriotic music will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
  • The Field of Honor display will conclude with a closing ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Portraits of Patriotism

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362z8x_0iwr4hzS00

Saturday, November 5, 9 am – 2 pm

102 Riverside Drive, Columbia

Meet and honor our local veterans at the City’s Annual Veterans Day program. You can interact with weapons, vehicles, and active duty personnel from the Tennessee National Guard.

Cheatham County Veterans Day Service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONWVC_0iwr4hzS00
photo from Cheatham County Memorial Park

Friday, November 11, 11 am

Cheatham County Veterans Park, 162 John Mayfield Drive, Ashland City

They will have the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Cheatham County Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 11 starting at 11:00 am.

Hendersonville Veterans Day Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TpIi_0iwr4hzS00
Source: Stock Image

Sunday, November 6, 2 pm

Main Street, Hendersonville

The Hendersonville Veterans Day Parade is on Sunday, 6 November starting at 2 PM. The parade will start with a flyover by local pilots. They will fly down Main Street and then return to the starting point. Come out and support your local veterans and the local school. Scouting, first responders, civic, and commercial organizations that are participating in the parade.

Wilson County Veterans Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1cew_0iwr4hzS00

Friday, November 11, 10 am

Lebanon Wilson County Library, 108 S Hatton Avenue, Lebanon

The parade will start at 10 am at the library and continue to Veterans Plaza where a celebration will begin at 11 am.

The post Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 10 Events appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

