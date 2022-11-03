ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County Source

Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Round 1 of the Playoffs

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The first round of the 2022 TSSAA playoffs is this Friday. Middle Tennessee high school football programs start their journey toward the championship game.

Friday, November 4, 2022

Riverdale (6-4) @ Lebanon (8-2)

The Warriors will travel to Wilson County after finishing third in Class 6A, Region 4. Lebanon comes into this game on a five-game winning streak.

White House (6-4) @ East Nashville (8-2)

East Nashville looks to redeem itself after losing its last two regular season games. They started the year off with an (8-0) record. The Blue Devils will play on the road representing Class 3A, Region 6. They have won their last three games.

Gallatin (4-6) @ Cane Ridge (10-1)

Cane Ridge was the best team this year in Class 6A, Region 6. They have not lost a game since September 9th against Father Ryan. Gallatin will look to shock the Ravens and spoil their season.

Hendersonville (4-6) @ Smyrna (8-1)

The Bulldogs went (5-1) this season in Class 6A, Region 6. Hendersonville has had success in the past as they have made the State Championship final four times in their program history.

McGavock (7-3) @ Beech (9-1)

Beech was the best team this year in Class 6A, Region 5 finished with an unbeaten record. Their only loss was in the first game of the year against Farragut. The Raiders will travel to Sumner County after putting together a solid season and qualifying for the postseason in a tough Class 6A, Region 6.

The post Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Round 1 of the Playoffs appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How high does Oregon jump? Predicting the top of the College Football Playoff rankings

Talk about a crazy day in the world of college football. A week after we saw some chaos take place in the top 10 ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released on Tuesday, complete and utter destruction happened on Saturday. Fortunately for Oregon fans, the Ducks were not involved. Not only did No. 1 Tennessee lose to No. 3 Georgia, but No. 4 Clemson got blown out by an unranked Notre Dame, and No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU. It’s safe to say that there’s going to be some movement in the CFP rankings this Tuesday night. As...
EUGENE, OR
The Florida Times-Union

FHSAA swimming: Bartram Trail boys third in Class 4A state high school championship meet

A pair of runner-up performances highlighted the evening for Northeast Florida swimmers, as Bartram Trail's boys placed third in Class 4A team standings during Saturday night's Florida High School Athletic Association swimming championships at Sailfish Splash Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart. Bartram Trail finished with 147 points, enough for third place behind Sarasota and Miami Braddock. Senior Raymond Prosinski led the charge for Bartram Trail, swimming 1:37.86 for second in the 200-yard freestyle behind Jacob Hamlin of...
SAINT JOHNS, FL
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy