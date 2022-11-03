Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Round 1 of the Playoffs
The first round of the 2022 TSSAA playoffs is this Friday. Middle Tennessee high school football programs start their journey toward the championship game.
Friday, November 4, 2022
Riverdale (6-4) @ Lebanon (8-2)
The Warriors will travel to Wilson County after finishing third in Class 6A, Region 4. Lebanon comes into this game on a five-game winning streak.
White House (6-4) @ East Nashville (8-2)
East Nashville looks to redeem itself after losing its last two regular season games. They started the year off with an (8-0) record. The Blue Devils will play on the road representing Class 3A, Region 6. They have won their last three games.
Gallatin (4-6) @ Cane Ridge (10-1)
Cane Ridge was the best team this year in Class 6A, Region 6. They have not lost a game since September 9th against Father Ryan. Gallatin will look to shock the Ravens and spoil their season.
Hendersonville (4-6) @ Smyrna (8-1)
The Bulldogs went (5-1) this season in Class 6A, Region 6. Hendersonville has had success in the past as they have made the State Championship final four times in their program history.
McGavock (7-3) @ Beech (9-1)
Beech was the best team this year in Class 6A, Region 5 finished with an unbeaten record. Their only loss was in the first game of the year against Farragut. The Raiders will travel to Sumner County after putting together a solid season and qualifying for the postseason in a tough Class 6A, Region 6.
