Tennessee State

2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 10

By Austin Timberlake
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

The college football season returns this Saturday. The local college football teams in Tennessee continue their journey to the postseason. Here you will find what channel and time they play.

Saturday, November 5, 2022

  • Kennesaw State (4-4) @ UT Martin (5-3)
    12 PM on ESPN+
  • Chattanooga (6-2) @ The Citadel (2-6)
    1 PM on ESPN+
  • Lindenwood (6-2) @ Tennessee Tech (2-6)
    1:30 PM on ESPN+
  • MTSU (4-4) @ Louisiana Tech (2-6)
    2 PM on ESPN+
  • #2 Tennessee (8-0) @ #1 Georgia (8-0)
    2:30 PM on CBS
  • #25 UCF (6-2) @ Memphis (4-4)
    2:30 PM on ESPN2
  • Austin Peay (5-3) @ North Alabama (1-7)
    4 PM on ESPN+
  • SE Missouri State (6-2) @ TSU (3-5)
    5 PM on ESPN3
  • South Carolina (5-3) @ Vanderbilt (3-5)
    6:30 PM on SECN

