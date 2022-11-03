NFL Mock Draft 2023: Texans join 1-2-3 run on QBs; Eagles double up on D; Broncos, Packers add big playmakers

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Alabama vs. LSU final score, highlights: Tigers earn overtime win in classic SEC West clash
What looked like it would be another low-scoring affair in the Alabama-LSU series turned into a classic finish at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers scratched out a 32-31 win, punctuated by Brian Kelly's decision to go for a (successful) 2-point conversion following the end of the first overtime period. The gamble paid off, as LSU earned its second win against the Crimson Tide since 2019 following a nine-game win streak by the Tide.
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Sporting News
Ezekiel Elliott draws Cowboys' scorn after 'leaking' Thanksgiving helmets... that Dallas revealed four months ago
Secrets, secrets are no fun...unless you tell Zeke. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared to have gotten front office personnel riled up on Wednesday when he "leaked" pictures of Dallas' Thanksgiving Day helmets to fans via his Instagram story. The Cowboys' social media team quickly scolded their longtime running back...
NFL legend Michael Irvin predicts Amazon’s Jeff Bezos will buy Commanders, make deal to land Aaron Rodgers
Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is connecting the dots and believes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will buy the NFL's Washington Commanders and then go after quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Sporting News
College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to Georgia means for Ohio State, Alabama and more
And then there was one (fewer). Tennessee is no longer among the ranks of the unbeaten, falling 27-13 to Georgia in Sanford Stadium in a game that never felt particularly close. The Bulldogs smothered Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Co., limiting them to just one touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
Sporting News
What channel is Vikings vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game
The NFL season is just now approaching the midway point, but the Vikings already have a stranglehold on the NFC North. At 6-1, Minnesota hasn't always looked the part, but Kevin O'Connell's team has taken care of business against lesser competition and finds itself with a 3.5-game lead atop the division.
atozsports.com
Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Sporting News
Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'
Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
Yardbarker
Eagles Beat the Texans, But It Wasn’t Their Best
Hello all. Your resident pessimistic Eagles fan here (I prefer the term realistic but hey, beggars can’t be choosers). For those who don’t know, the Eagles beat the Texans on Thursday night, so let’s discuss what just went down. As to save myself from some undo hate,...
Sporting News
NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
Sporting News
Buccaneers vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 9
When the NFL's schedule makers put together the 2022 schedule, a Week 9 late-afternoon rematch of last season's NFC Divisional playoffs matchup appeared to be a wise move. With only one other late-afternoon game on the Week 9 slate, the majority of eyes would be on two of the perceived better teams in the NFL, but this weekend's matchup between the 3-5 Buccaneers and 3-4 Rams is anything but that.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
Giants must have these 9 players improve in season’s 2nd half if they’re going to make playoffs
Since the Giants are 6-2 at their bye week — which is essentially the midpoint of their 17-game regular season — let’s take a look ahead. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Which Giants must improve in the season’s second half if this team is...
How high does Oregon jump? Predicting the top of the College Football Playoff rankings
Talk about a crazy day in the world of college football. A week after we saw some chaos take place in the top 10 ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released on Tuesday, complete and utter destruction happened on Saturday. Fortunately for Oregon fans, the Ducks were not involved. Not only did No. 1 Tennessee lose to No. 3 Georgia, but No. 4 Clemson got blown out by an unranked Notre Dame, and No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU. It’s safe to say that there’s going to be some movement in the CFP rankings this Tuesday night. As...
