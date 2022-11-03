ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Texans join 1-2-3 run on QBs; Eagles double up on D; Broncos, Packers add big playmakers

By Vinnie Iyer
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Alabama vs. LSU final score, highlights: Tigers earn overtime win in classic SEC West clash

What looked like it would be another low-scoring affair in the Alabama-LSU series turned into a classic finish at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers scratched out a 32-31 win, punctuated by Brian Kelly's decision to go for a (successful) 2-point conversion following the end of the first overtime period. The gamble paid off, as LSU earned its second win against the Crimson Tide since 2019 following a nine-game win streak by the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'

Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Eagles Beat the Texans, But It Wasn’t Their Best

Hello all. Your resident pessimistic Eagles fan here (I prefer the term realistic but hey, beggars can’t be choosers). For those who don’t know, the Eagles beat the Texans on Thursday night, so let’s discuss what just went down. As to save myself from some undo hate,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
Sporting News

Buccaneers vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 9

When the NFL's schedule makers put together the 2022 schedule, a Week 9 late-afternoon rematch of last season's NFC Divisional playoffs matchup appeared to be a wise move. With only one other late-afternoon game on the Week 9 slate, the majority of eyes would be on two of the perceived better teams in the NFL, but this weekend's matchup between the 3-5 Buccaneers and 3-4 Rams is anything but that.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How high does Oregon jump? Predicting the top of the College Football Playoff rankings

Talk about a crazy day in the world of college football. A week after we saw some chaos take place in the top 10 ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released on Tuesday, complete and utter destruction happened on Saturday. Fortunately for Oregon fans, the Ducks were not involved. Not only did No. 1 Tennessee lose to No. 3 Georgia, but No. 4 Clemson got blown out by an unranked Notre Dame, and No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU. It’s safe to say that there’s going to be some movement in the CFP rankings this Tuesday night. As...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy