WDIO-TV
Germany’s Scholz in China amid trade, Ukraine, rights issues
BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia in its war on Ukraine and lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues. Scholz, who...
WDIO-TV
Over 120 leaders at climate talks, Egypt positive on protest
BERLIN (AP) — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U.N. climate talks and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to “positively,” host Egypt said Friday. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told...
WDIO-TV
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Notching up a first...
WDIO-TV
Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan stable after shooting
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday. Khan’s protest march and rallies were peaceful until Thursday afternoon’s attack, raising concerns about growing political instability...
