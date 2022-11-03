ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau named Big 10 Defensive Player of the Week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQ4Ap_0iwr3cTC00

CHICAGO — Ohio State sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau was named Big 10 Defensive Player of the Week for his play in the Buckeyes 44-31 win at Penn State last Saturday.

>>Ohio State ranked No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings

He recorded six tackles, three solo, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Tuimoloau was in on four turnovers that helped led Ohio State to 21 points.

He helped seal the win with a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:42 remaining to put the Buckeyes ahead, 44-24.

It is Tuimoloau’s first Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career.

Ohio State is back in action Saturday, November 5, when they play at Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.

Kickoff is at 12 noon.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

TAMPERE, Finland — (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘He’s not breathing;’ Body cam video shows moments leading up to, after death of Greene County dog

BELLBROOK — Almost a week after a loose dog died in Greene County, new video is showing what happened leading up to his death. Police and animal control officers received calls to a Bellbrook neighborhood for reports of dogs running loose last Friday. Officers spotted the dogs that ran into a yard next to two dogs playing on the other side of the fence.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several crews responding to garage fire in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Several crews are responding to a garage fire in Champaign County late Saturday night. >>Several residents across the area remain without power after strong winds. Initial scanner reports indicated the fire was reported at the 6200 block of E State Route 245 near State Route 296...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy