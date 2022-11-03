Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau named Big 10 Defensive Player of the Week

CHICAGO — Ohio State sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau was named Big 10 Defensive Player of the Week for his play in the Buckeyes 44-31 win at Penn State last Saturday.

He recorded six tackles, three solo, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Tuimoloau was in on four turnovers that helped led Ohio State to 21 points.

He helped seal the win with a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:42 remaining to put the Buckeyes ahead, 44-24.

It is Tuimoloau’s first Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career.

Ohio State is back in action Saturday, November 5, when they play at Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.

Kickoff is at 12 noon.

