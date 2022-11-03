Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
A guide to science courses for non-science majors
Navigating science classes at Yale is often a daunting task: courses tend to have prerequisites, reputations of high workloads or both. Yale College requires each student to take at least two science credits during their four years as part of the undergraduate science requirement. For students without a background in science, picking classes to fulfill this requirement can be intimidating.
Yale Daily News
Dear Computer Science
What a run! Just under two years ago, while writing my Yale application, I had to list up to three potential majors I was interested in. I chose English, Classics and Statistics & Data Science. Our entanglement came out of nowhere. We were introduced in first-semester CS50, cliché as that...
Yale Daily News
Center of Language Study Director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl to retire
Center of Language Study director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after serving in the position for over 15 years. Her retirement was announced by Dean of Faculty of Arts & Sciences Tamar Gendler in a faculty-wide email on Wednesday. Van Deusen-Scholl – a professor adjunct of linguistics – assumed the position in 2007.
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
colbyecho.news
Mathematics education is flawed
As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
Phys.org
Does tutoring work? An education economist examines the evidence on whether it's effective
With reading and math scores plummeting during the pandemic, educators and parents are now turning their attention to how kids can catch up. In the following Q&A, Susanna Loeb, an education economist at Brown University, shines a light on the best ways to use tutoring to help students get back on track.
Yale Daily News
Schwarzman Center closures due to belated opening celebration
Schwarzman Center eateries have been closed in preparation for a belated “recognition event” this weekend to commemorate the center’s opening. Last week, the Schwarzman Center announced that dining services in the Center would be closed “in preparation for University events.” Although the specific nature of these events was not announced to the student body, Schwarzman Center Director of Marketing and Communications Maurice Harris told the News that the space has been reserved to hold an opening event for the Center, “long-delayed” by the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Deserve to be here': Harvard students defend minority admissions
Agustin Leon-Saenz assumes his ticket to Harvard University had something to do with the race-conscious admissions policy known as affirmative action. But Leon-Saenz said he "worked hard in school" and like others who may have benefitted from race-conscious admissions policies "we deserve to be here."
theedadvocate.org
What is a College or University Department?
Refers to the sub-division of a college composed of lecturers and other supporting members of staff who are responsible for the provision of tutoring to the students registered in specific degree programs, e.g., the Engineering Department. Though the way faculties are organized into departments isn’t the same everywhere, most colleges...
Calculus is seen as a proxy for high-achieving students. That’s a problem.
Like most teenagers, my son is stubborn. When it came to picking his senior year math course, he was determined to go his own way. Despite knowing his college preparatory high school expected students to take the most “rigorous” courses — code for AP Calculus — he chose AP Statistics instead.
Free SAT Boot Camp & Tutoring Platform Is Getting Noticed by States, Colleges
Our year-end campaign starts now! Please make a tax-exempt donation to The 74. The latest effort from Khan Academy founder Sal Khan places a focus on tutoring. Free tutoring. Twelve states have taken notice, as have high schools and universities that increasingly see volunteering for Schoolhouse.world as a desirable credential in their applicants.
Yale Daily News
LETTERS 11.3
I support Yale’s decision to remain neutral as an institution about whether graduate students should be represented by a union. It is also right to encourage all eligible voters to become informed about and participate in the union election. But I’m disappointed by Provost Scott Strobel’s statements that Yale...
Yale Daily News
Students prepare voting plans in midterm elections
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the polls will open for voters for the 2022 midterms. The election will decide which party will control the House and Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term. Students have the option to vote in the Connecticut elections or to vote absentee in...
Beyond affirmative action, colleges need new diversity strategies
Following Monday’s oral arguments, the consensus is the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning affirmative action in college admissions prompting fears among those who support the practice about what will happen to diversity on campus without it. All too few worry about what’s currently happening with it.
thepacifican.com
The University: Academy or Playground?
I remember the beginning of my senior year of high school, a little over three years ago, when I started getting college brochures and pamphlets in the mail. You know the sort: firm, heavy paper, picturesque campuses in the fall, Instagram handles, an FAQ section. Whoever made this pamphlet was good. They knew the perfect way to market to a Gen Z, social-media-savvy audience, who had surely already looked them up on college rating sites. The type of sites that allow users to sort colleges by dorm and food quality, the party scene, and by city entertainment.
bestcolleges.com
One Student’s Path Into STEM as a Black Woman
Damilola Awofisayo, a first-year student at Duke University, wanted nothing to do with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) when she entered high school. Being from Nigeria, access to electricity was unreliable, and she had little exposure to learning tech. But Awofisayo's high school counselor signed her up for a...
