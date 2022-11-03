Schwarzman Center eateries have been closed in preparation for a belated “recognition event” this weekend to commemorate the center’s opening. Last week, the Schwarzman Center announced that dining services in the Center would be closed “in preparation for University events.” Although the specific nature of these events was not announced to the student body, Schwarzman Center Director of Marketing and Communications Maurice Harris told the News that the space has been reserved to hold an opening event for the Center, “long-delayed” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 DAYS AGO