sandiegoville.com
Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar Officially Finished In San Diego's Ocean Beach
After claiming the closure was only temporary when it first shuttered last September, San Diego's Cohn Restaurant Group has confirmed Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar is officially finished in Ocean Beach. Over the past four decades, David & Lesley Cohn and their family have grown a premier hospitality collective in Southern...
News 8 KFMB
News 8 Throwback: San Diego’s swastika-shaped building
Is there really a swastika-shaped building on a San Diego military base? The answer is "Yes" and 15 years ago CBS 8’S Steve Price did an investigation.
Woman bitten by shark near Del Mar beach
A juvenile white shark bit a woman in the leg Friday at Del Mar Beach shark, according to Del Mar Lifeguard chief, Jon Elderbrock.
Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying
Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
Caltrans Unveils Julian International ‘Dark Sky’ Community Signs
Community leaders and elected officials gathered Friday afternoon to reveal new “Entering Julian” and “International Dark Sky Community” signs that will be installed along State Route 78 and State Route 79, to encourage more stargazers, visitors and shoppers to restaurants and businesses located in the East County town.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants
A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark
DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
La Jolla planners support 16,000-square-foot home development in Country Club area
The Community Planning Association board picks a favored option for a new logo, and locals remember late LJCPA trustee and longtime community volunteer Helen Boyden.
Fire erupts in South Bay home
Firefighters on Friday were able to put out a structure blaze in the National City area, according to fire officials.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
San Diego Business Journal
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
countynewscenter.com
San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022
The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
thelog.com
Silver Gate Yacht Club Involvement
SAN DIEGO— Silver Gate Yacht Club, lives on Shelter Island in San Diego and has big projects and programs going on behind the scenes. This club offers all the amenities a member is looking for but is also involved in a beneficial project called Urban Oyster, has a junior sailing program, and operates the SGYC Foundation.
News 8 KFMB
Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
Juvenile great white shark washes up dead along San Diego beach
An eight-foot-long juvenile great white shark on Sunday washed ashore Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and State Beach dead.
delmartimes.net
Home of the Week, 14224 Recuerdo Dr., Del Mar
Amazing ocean & Racetrack views from this single story home. Full high-end revitalization, with no details missed.
East County wildfire stopped at three acres
The spread of a vegetation fire in East County Saturday was stopped at three acres, Cal Fire San Diego said.
