Oceanside, CA

sandiegoville.com

Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar Officially Finished In San Diego's Ocean Beach

After claiming the closure was only temporary when it first shuttered last September, San Diego's Cohn Restaurant Group has confirmed Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar is officially finished in Ocean Beach. Over the past four decades, David & Lesley Cohn and their family have grown a premier hospitality collective in Southern...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying

Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants

A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
CORONADO, CA
WGAU

Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods

A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022

The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thelog.com

Silver Gate Yacht Club Involvement

SAN DIEGO— Silver Gate Yacht Club, lives on Shelter Island in San Diego and has big projects and programs going on behind the scenes. This club offers all the amenities a member is looking for but is also involved in a beneficial project called Urban Oyster, has a junior sailing program, and operates the SGYC Foundation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday

SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

