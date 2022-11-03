ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WausauPilot

Bucks top OKC for franchise-record 9th straight to open year

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise-record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He was listed as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Los Angeles

Florida visits Anaheim after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (6-4-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-7-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Anaheim is 2-1-0 at home and 3-7-1 overall....
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Kevin Durant wants Nets to 'move past' Kyrie Irving incident

WASHINGTON -- Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said the fallout from Kyrie Irving's social media posts that centered on an antisemitic book and movie is an "unfortunate situation" that "just sucks all around for everybody and hopefully we can move past it." Irving was suspended by the Nets on Thursday...
WASHINGTON STATE

