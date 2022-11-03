Read full article on original website
Brush Fire spreading near Route 66 Park in Eureka
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A brush fire has spread in a state park Eureka Friday afternoon. Officials say the fire covered about 30 acres of brush near the Route 66 state park. Low humidity along with high wind and high temperatures are keeping the fire alive. No civilians were injured.
KSDK
Twice, thieves steal catalytic converters off shuttle buses at St. Louis Community Center
The buses were parked outside the center on Park Avenue near Compton Avenue in the Gate District south of downtown St. Louis. Detectives are now checking it for DNA.
Chick-fil-A proposed at vacant Steak 'n Shake in St. Louis County
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A vacant Steak ’n Shake restaurant would be torn down to build a new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in a plan currently under consideration in Maryland Heights. The new fast-food drive-thru would be built at 12607 Dorsett Road in the Schnucks-anchored Dorsett Village shopping center.
KMOV
I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to...
KMOV
All lanes of EB I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to accident
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of eastbound I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to an accident. The accident, which involved a semi, happened just before 5:00 a.m. The view from MoDOT cameras shows traffic backup. One westbound lane is also closed. Items from the semi have spilled onto the highway.
Semi crashes, spills flammable substance all over I-44 eastbound in Eureka Saturday morning
EUREKA, Mo. — A semi crashed just before 5 a.m. Saturday resulted in an hours-long closure of Interstate 44 eastbound at Lewis Road in Eureka. According to Eureka Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Barthelmass and Deputy Fire Chief William Stamberger, a semi-truck hauling a type of solvent overturned on Interstate 44 causing barrels of the solvent to break open and spill on the interstate.
79-year-old man dies in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 79-year-old man died Friday morning in a Jefferson County crash while trying to merge onto a highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Maulding, 79, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Investigators say Maulding attempted to...
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City excited with James Hardie announcement
The Crystal City community as well as the Quad Cities in general are certainly excited and pleased with the announcement that James Hardie Manufacturing will be building a plant in town in and around the Festus Airport property. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says a lot of people came together to make this happen.
Road, ramp and lane closures due to construction on I-270 starting Nov. 4
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a series of closures drivers should expect between Nov. 4 and 7. These closures are due to construction. According to a press release, MoDOT crews will close one lane in each direction of I-270 at New Florissant Road. This will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Closed lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
edglentoday.com
Illinois State Police Seeks Public's Help In Locating Wanted Man
The Illinois State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old, Jermany Rickman, of Maryville, IL. On August 26, 2022, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Rickman of Maryville, with First Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Attempts to locate Rickman, thus far, have been unsuccessful.
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill motorcyclist hurt when debris hits him
A Byrnes Mill man was injured Thursday morning, Nov. 3, when he was riding a motorcycle on Hwy. 30 east of Dillon Road just north of High Ridge and was struck by debris, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:10 a.m., Donald L. Brandt, 49, of Byrnes Mill was...
KMOV
2 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-car crash in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died, and three others were injured in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis City Thursday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of South Grand Boulevard and Taft Avenue in Dutchtown around 2 p.m. for a five-car crash with people trapped. Police tell News 4 that a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going south on Grand in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed. It clipped the back of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, which caused the Pathfinder to hit a parked tractor-trailer and another parked car. The driver of the Jeep then lost control and the car rolled several times for a block and crashed into several parked cars before it came to a rest on the sidewalk near Marceline Terrace.
myleaderpaper.com
Dittmer woman killed protecting students in school shooting
Jean Kuczka, who was killed Oct. 24 in a school shooting, died the same way she lived her life – taking care of others, said those who knew her. Kuczka, 61, of Dittmer, a health and physical education teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, stepped in front of the school shooter to protect her students, according to reports from those who were in her classroom at the time.
KMOV
Man killed, woman wounded in shooting just north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died and a woman was wounded in a shooting that happened just north of downtown St. Louis Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of N. 15th Street, which is in the Carr Square neighborhood, just before 9:30 a.m. Police say...
photonews247.com
Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?
I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
Cigar lounge at The District in Chesterfield is relocating to larger storefront
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — LIT Cigar Lounge last week announced it will be relocating to a larger space within The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. “I had always told my wife, ‘I want to open this little cigar shop,’” Bryan Snyder, who owns the establishment with...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Intersection of routes N, Z to be realigned
Anyone who has driven through the intersection of routes N and Z in St. Charles County, south of Wentzville and north of New Melle, knows what a challenge it is to get through safely and in a timely manner, especially during peak traffic periods. As more subdivisions are built in...
Strange twist to north county election to recall fire district directors
The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors.
Overnight crash injures two in Midtown, St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - Two people were injured in an accident overnight in Midtown, St. Louis.
