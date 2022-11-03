Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Herschel Walker With A Special Opportunity Just For Him

Jimmy Kimmel can’t believe that Herschel Walker , the “incoherent” Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, is locked in a tight race with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

“Herschel Walker claims to be pro-life and yet two ex-girlfriends have come forward to say he pressured them into having abortions,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted, adding that one woman said Walker even drove her to the clinic to ensure she went through with the procedure. “While a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns, Herschel Walker is a businessman and when opportunity knocks...”

Kimmel then broadcast a fake ad just for Walker’s supposed new business during the Wednesday night monologue:

