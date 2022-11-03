ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Kanye West’s shocking Kyrie Irving Tweet

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West had been absent from Twitter ever since posting an antisemitic Tweet last month that drew plenty of backlash and cost him business partnerships and major endorsements – including his massive deal with Adidas. But early Thursday morning, Ye returned to Twitter and sparked a fresh new controversy by sharing a photo of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is in the middle of his own controversy after sharing a link to an antisemitic film last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX

