Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
Kanye West has laid into Shaquille O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire for criticizing kyrie Irving for his anti-semitic comments.
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Kyrie Irving Suspension
The Brooklyn Nets announced that they have suspended NBA star Kyrie Irving for at least five games following his failure to disavow antisemitism. The suspension could last longer than that as the organization wants to see him take more steps beyond just the apology that he issued on Instagram a few hours after his suspension was announced.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving
While he didn't post anything directly, Robin Lopez retweeted Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's post as a subtle way to express his displeasure.
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
NBA world reacts to Kanye West’s shocking Kyrie Irving Tweet
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West had been absent from Twitter ever since posting an antisemitic Tweet last month that drew plenty of backlash and cost him business partnerships and major endorsements – including his massive deal with Adidas. But early Thursday morning, Ye returned to Twitter and sparked a fresh new controversy by sharing a photo of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is in the middle of his own controversy after sharing a link to an antisemitic film last month.
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Lakers’ LeBron James sends most ironic tweet of the year to Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship two seasons ago and the franchise has gone downhill since. Rob Pelinka has a laundry list of mistakes that he has made in the front office, proving that he did not understand why the Lakers were championship-worthy in the first place. It...
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
Draymond Green once tackled Kevin Porter Jr in order to stop the play after he failed to get possession for the Warriors.
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LeBron James Shows Brilliant Memory By Describing How The Spurs And Celtics Made The Same 3-Point Play Darvin Ham Prepared For Matt Ryan
LeBron James once again demonstrated how great his memory is while discussing Matt Ryan's clutch shot vs. Pelicans.
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Magic
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic.
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
LeBron James Debuts New Shoes in Lakers Colors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 20.
