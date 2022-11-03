Read full article on original website
Related
Princess Kate Shows Off Family Photos With Prince William and Their 3 Children
A royal unit. As Princess Kate gave a somber address about Addiction Awareness Week in a new video, portraits of her family of five could be seen in the background. The Princess of Wales, 40, discussed the difficulties of the disease — and spoke about the importance of ending the stigma — as part of The Forward Trust’s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign in a video posted on Sunday, October 30. She was named a patron of the trust last year.
Queen Camilla Displays Sweet Photo with King Charles During Her First Audience at Buckingham Palace
The Queen Consort, 75, hosted her first audience at Buckingham Palace Thursday since stepping up into her new royal role. Camilla welcomed Joseph Coelho, the new Waterstones Children's Laureate, for the morning meeting. "Her Majesty has long-championed the joy of reading and advocated for the importance of literacy," courtiers captioned...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had the Best Reaction to a Girl in a Princess Dress Crashing Speech
The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Scarborough — and even posed for selfies with fans Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest speech came with an adorable interruption. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, traveled to Scarborough on Thursday to launch funding to support young people's mental health in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation. During the outing, Princess Kate and Prince William met a little girl named Callie Rose, who was dressed up like a princess in a light blue dress and a matching bow in her hair. The couple...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Engaged Less Than 1 Year After Debuting Romance: They’re ‘Wildly Happy’
Surprise! Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged less than one year after debuting their romance, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The insider tells Us that Wilson, 42, is “wildly happy” about the next step in her relationship with the Lemon Ve Limon founder, 38. The Pitch...
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
Kate Middleton Will Host Christmas Concert In Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, will host her second Christmas carol concert at London's Westminster Abbey this December, paying tribute to the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Kate hosted a similar event last year dedicated to key workers who served Britain throughout the pandemic and included members...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
BBC
Itaewon crush: The policeman who tried to stop Seoul's Halloween disaster
Kim Baek-gyeom is still visibly shaken by what he saw on Saturday night in Seoul's Itaewon district. An assistant inspector in the South Korean capital, he was on duty that night. "We had received a report of an altercation in the area, so I arrived at the scene between 10.10pm...
BBC
Thousands join London protest calling for general election
Thousands of people have joined a "Britain is Broken" protest in central London. A coalition of trade unions and community organisations are taking part in the demonstration, which was organised by the People's Assembly. The group has called for a general election, action on low pay and the repeal of...
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
Queen Elizabeth’s Personal Jaguar X-Type Estate Is Heading to Auction
A car Queen Elizabeth didn’t just ride in but actually drove could soon be yours. UK-based Historic Auctioneers will sell a 2009 Jaguar X-Type Estate first owned by the late monarch later this month. The vehicle may not be as exciting as some of today’s powerful performance wagons, but if you’re in the market for a British car that’s special, it’s hard to beat. Land Rover may be the automaker most closely associated with the royal family—especially the queen’s late husband, Prince Philip—but they have been known to mix things up from time to time (especially if the vehicle is question was...
Major Disney World Rival Tries its Own Take on a Classic Ride
Walt Disney (DIS) theme parks are one of the best and most loved theme parks worldwide. Being at the top also means that the competition is always coming for you. According to imdb results, one of the top movies by Disney has been 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." The success of this film led to Disney making several other Pirates of the Caribbean films.
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
BBC
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Review: Queen Elizabeth II’s Death, Historical Sleights Of Hand & Controversy Hobble Series’ Return
SPOILER ALERT: This review contains details of the fifth season of The Crown, which debuts all 10 episodes November 9 on Netflix. “Don’t want to break any rules,” exclaims Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth II about halfway through the fifth and penultimate season of The Crown. The latest incarnation of the now-deceased monarch in Peter Morgan’s Netflix drama uttered that, but when it comes to the rules, the latest run of The Crown has knocked down almost all the gilded guardrails this time around. Related Story Netflix Adds "Fictional" Disclaimer To ‘The Crown’ Season Five Trailer Following Backlash Related Story Vinnie Jones, Kaya Scodelario &...
BBC
Nottinghamshire military museum takes delivery of 64-tonne tank
A military museum has taken delivery of a 64-tonne British tank as part of a restoration project. The Royal Lancers and Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park, near OIlerton in Nottinghamshire, is the new temporary home of the FV 214 Conqueror. The tank - one of the heaviest produced in...
BBC
Manchester Arena victim John Atkinson could have survived attack
The family of a Manchester Arena bombing victim have said he was "totally failed at every stage" after a report found he might have lived but for flaws in the emergency response. Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was likely that the emergency services' "inadequacies" had prevented 28-year-old John...
Rail strikes called off: what does it mean for your journey?
Hours before the next round of national rail strikes was due to begin, the RMT union called off the action – saying it has “secured unconditional talks on Network Rail and the promise of an offer from the train operating companies”.But the decision has come too late to reinstate many of the widespread train cancellations that have been made because of the strikes.Which strikes have been called off?Strikes had been planned by staff working for Network Rail on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Saturday 9 November, with staff at 14 train operators stopping work on 5 and 9 November.The...
BBC
Queen silhouette on Christmas stamps for last time
A Christmas stamp collection featuring the Queen's silhouette has been released by Royal Mail. It will be the last time her late Majesty's silhouette will feature on a festive stamp. The set of six Art Deco-style stamps depict moments from the Nativity including the journey to Bethlehem. Each stamp in...
