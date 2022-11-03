Read full article on original website
Related
Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed
Election deniers who backed Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election failed in some of their highest-profile races
‘This is going to change my life’: Undocumented immigrants celebrate approval of Question 4
Boston – Undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts are rejoicing after voters approved Question 4 on the ballot. According to the AP, 53.8 % voted yes and 46.2 % voted no – after 95 % of the votes had been counted. The vote upholds a new law that will allow...
Comments / 0