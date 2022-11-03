ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

WJLA

Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island

- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

School custodian hailed hero for helping choking student

(WJAR) — An elementary school custodian in Bristol is being hailed a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student. Bobby Santos has been a custodian at Guiteras School in Bristol for five years but has never had to use his CPR certification before. "A child was...
BRISTOL, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000

This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Search suspended after empty kayak found in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A search was underway in Newport Saturday afternoon after authorities say they found an empty kayak north of the Newport Bridge.   The Coast Guard’s Northeast Division says the kayak was filled with water and there was fishing gear inside.  The U.S. Coast Guard Station at Castle Hill, and Newport’s police […]
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Kittens available for adoption in Providence

Stacker compiled a list of kittens available for adoption in Providence on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a bachelor’s degree. – Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed) – Petfinder. Delta (ALM-fostered in New England) – Gender: Female. – Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair...
PROVIDENCE, RI
providencedailydose.com

Trader Joe’s Now Open

We knew that anticipation for this addition to the Fox Point retail landscape was high, but folks actually started lining up at 6am (?!) Thursday morning to be the first shoppers at Trader Joe’s on South Main Street at Wickenden. I waited until the afternoon to get my pork shu mai fix and at that time the store was operating very efficiently. The line to cash out zoomed right along.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jamestown Press

Restaurant week includes 2 locals

Two Jamestown restaurants are participating in the 16th annual Newport Restaurant Week from Nov. 4-13. Our Table in the former Baker’s Pharmacy is offering two three-course meals that will both feature creme brulee for dessert and a salad as a starter. The choices for entree are grilled New York strip loin or apple cider-brined Statler chicken breast. The cost is $27 and $21, respectively.
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
WARWICK, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Fairhaven Board of Health

Notice is hereby given that the Fairhaven Board of Health will conduct a Public Hearing at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Fairhaven to review and hear comments relative to the proposed regulation requirement of private well testing to be a part of the Title 5 Inspection Report.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
rinewstoday.com

Hope & Main to expand to Providence

Hope & Main, a premier food business incubator, is moving into Providence with a Downtown Makers Marketplace in the Financial District and the development of shared used kitchens in the city’s West End. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will...
PROVIDENCE, RI

