KLEM
Norm Nielsen – Citizen of the Day
Norm Nielsen of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, November 4, 2022. Norm is celebrating his 80th birthday today. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
William Dennis Galles
William Dennis Galles, 82, of Le Mars passed away Thursday, November 3,. 2022, at Accura Health in Le Mars. Visitation will be Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2:00-7:00 pm with family present from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. A private family service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
KLEM
Vernon Loustch
Vernon Loutsch, 101, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial with military honors provided by American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin following the Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. There will be a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, November 4
Floyd Valley Health in Le Mars is one of four Iowa hospitals to join an initiative designed to prevent opioid addiction before it happens. The ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ is a program designed to support patients through surgery and recovery. Through the program each hospital will enhance its surgery protocols and optimize pain management around surgery. The approach is designed to enhance patients’ preparation for surgery, better manage any surgery-related pain, and minimize opioid use both before and after surgery.
siouxcountyradio.com
Aaron Van Beek
Wreaths Across America has grown in Northwest Iowa to 820 wreaths since Aaron Van Beek started the program in this area in 2015. Van Beek discusses the background of the program and a fundraiser November 3rd at Culver's in Sioux Center.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022
(Sioux City) -- Former President Donald Trump has used an appearance in Sioux City to tout two Iowa Republicans who are seeking reelection this year -- and to hint that HE will run again for president in 2024. During remarks outdoors to a crowd gathered at the Sioux City airport, Trump said he will -- in his words -- "very, very, very probably" run again. Trump called Senator Chuck Grassley courageous and Kim Reynolds a great governor and, while both are favored to win on Tuesday, Trump said he hosted the rally because he didn't want to take any chances. Mike Franken, the Democrat running against Grassley, rallied with a crowd in Des Moines last night and suggested Trump and Grassley no longer appeal to a winning majority of Iowa voters.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
ourquadcities.com
Small Iowa town evacuated due to massive field fire
RICKETTS, Iowa — A fire Wednesday afternoon resulted in a small western Iowa town being evacuated. Around 11:30 AM, a pickup was pulling a load of bales, when it caught fire. “We paged out two fire departments, Charter Oak and Ricketts, and by the time they got there the...
kiwaradio.com
Round Baler Destroyed In Fire Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A round baler was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 31, 2022, near Sheldon. According to Assistant Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, at about 2:45 p.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a baler on fire near 330th Street and Marsh Avenue. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
kiwaradio.com
Three Taken To Hospital After Accident Thursday Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Moville man and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 35-year-old Donald Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup eastbound on 230th Street, a mile and a half east of Ashton. They tell us that Hobbs failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of Olive Avenue and 230th Street, and was going too fast to make the curve and over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which started sliding sideways, then entered the east ditch of Olive Avenue and rolled onto its side after hitting the east bank of the ditch.
nwestiowa.com
Thrifting goes online for Orange City side hustle
ORANGE CITY—You can often find Danielle Zuidema of Orange City loading thrifted items into the back of her car for delivery across the region — an end table, a vintage lamp, perhaps a set of dishes from the 1950s. “I love the act of going on the hunt...
Sioux City fire officials respond to fire inside RV
Fire officials responded to an RV fire in Sioux City's Westside.
kiwaradio.com
Semi Trailer, Contents Destroyed In Fire
Harris, Iowa– A semi-trailer on the ground, used for storage was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, November 3, 2022, near Harris. According to Ocheyedan Fire Chief Dan Hartwig, at about 12:10 p.m., the Harris and Ocheyedan fire departments were called to the report of a trailer fire at 1588 White Avenue, a mile south of the west side of Harris or four miles east of Ocheyedan.
Dog rescued, kitchen floor collapses during fire that destroyed Le Mars home
Le Mars Fire-Rescue successfully rescued a family pet during an intense fire at a Le Mars home on Wednesday.
Jackson County Pilot
Jackson native was part of world’s first nuclear fighter bomber wing
A Jackson native who was part of the world’s first nuclear fighter bomber wing died last month in Sioux City, Iowa. Col. Warren “Bud” Nelson died Oct. 8 at the age of 97. Born on May 18, 1925, in Jackson to Leland and Ella Nelson, he graduated...
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
nwestiowa.com
Two hurt in crash south of Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the intersection of 360th Street and Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving south on Dogwood when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup collided with...
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
