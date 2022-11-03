ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornitos, CA

Historic Dia de los Muertos celebration in small Valley town

By Alyssa Flores via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y83PE_0iwqxKAw00

Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday rooted in the Catholic faith.

Hundreds of people of all beliefs and backgrounds made the trip from all over the state to take part in the Hornitos celebration that dates back almost 120 years.

"I think that everybody can relate to what this day signifies," says Mayra Navarrete.

Navarrete is back this year with her parents, celebrating culture and remembering loved ones lost.

"My friend, DJ, he is one of those people in your life that really makes you slow down," she said. "He left a huge hole in my heart."

Mariachi Arturo Barajas says he thinks of his late mother, father and brother as he plays Mexican songs on his guitar.

"Decedents of many of the historical families that lived in this community, they come back," he said. "They are the ones that keep the tradition still here."

As the darkness fell, only church bells could be heard during the procession meant to mimic the journey from life into death and the next life.

Father Steve and Father Rudy led the way up the hill lined with candelarias to St. Catherine's Church and cemetery.

The procession ended in prayer surrounding the grave of Dona Candelaria de Sapien, keeper of the Mexican Dia de los Muertos tradition in Hornitos. She died in 1903.

"You would think that a place like this would be spooky, but it's not," says Poppy McCready. "It's comforting."

McCready left her candle and flowers at the grave of her friend, Tammy Turner, who lived in Hornitos her whole life where her memory lives on.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mercedcountytimes.com

Legends live on in historic town of Hornitos

Hornitos was established in the 1840s when the town fathers of Quartzburg (located about six miles away), concerned over their community’s image banished the riffraff: gamblers, drinkers, and troublemakers to an area several miles away on Burns Creek – but, as luck would have it, they quickly found gold in Burns Creek next to their banished location and named the encampment Hornitos after the rock piles found all over the area.
HORNITOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These are the streets closing for the Two Cities Marathon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Two Cities Marathon is taking place Sunday – starting in Fresno and crossing into Clovis. The event requires a number of road closures in both cities as runners compete on the course. Organizers say the courses have been redesigned for 2022 to be “virtually flat and fast” ahead of the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

A unique horror-themed circus making its way to Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A unique and thrilling version of a circus big top is coming to Merced. Cirque Italia’s ‘Paranormal Cirque’ will be setting up their black and red big top tent at the Merced County Fair parking lot for shows from November 10 – 13. Paranormal Cirque combines theater, circus, and cabaret with […]
MERCED, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Animal Rescue of Fresno: Marshmallow & Goldie

On this last of dear October’s days. BOO! It’s Halloween again my friends, and tonight the streets will be filled with all kinds of creepy crawly things. Gigantic spiders lay in wait for unwary children, motion activated skeletons make the kiddies scream with glee, while ghosts and goblins float above the sidewalks in a spooky haze. Not only does Netflix offer up some mighty fine viewing, it also provides some amazing costume ideas for dressing up in one’s favorite weird and/or wacky character. I’m sure the cast of Stranger Things will make an appearance, along with the glamorous gowns of Bridgerton, and those hapless contestants of the ultra-gory Squid Games. “Red light, green light” will never be the same. By the time you read this, Halloween will be long gone, with nothing left but some scattered Snickers wrappers and fun-sized bags of M&M’s. We hardly get any Trick or Treaters at our house these days because ringing doorbells has been replaced with Trunk or Treat events. People hardly trust their neighbors anymore, let alone that decaying home down the block with the broken windows and darkened doorstep. Shiver. When I was growing up in the 70s, we never heard of horrible things like razors in apples or poisoned candy bars. We were warriors then, and blindly went from house to house, our bags slowly filling with sugar. I am sure that has absolutely nothing to do with my diabetes diagnosis.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police Department holds swearing in ceremony

Clovis CA, November 3rd. This afternoon, Chief Fleming held a swearing-in ceremony for 3 officers and 6 corporals in front of family, friends, and co-workers. The 3 officers have been with Clovis PD for a year and have earned their permanent badge. The 6 corporals were recently promoted and received their official badges.
CLOVIS, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy