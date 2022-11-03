Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Lewis' Record Setting Day Leads Birmingham-Southern Over Colonels
Montevallo Volleyball Clinches Top Four Seed in GSC Tournament with 3-1 win over UWA
Miles Golden Bears Fall In Double Overtime
Birmingham-Southern Panthers Volleyball Takes Down Majors To Advance To Semifinals
Five Football Teams From The Cutoff Make The Playoffs - Playoff Picture & Wrap-up For Week 11 - October 27 & 28, 2022 (Highlights, Standings, Pics & Videos)
Miles Golden Bears Golf Team Ends Fall Season On High Note
Montevallo Men's Basketball Falls to WKU in Exhibition
Today, Nov. 5th @ 5 pm - 7th Annual Friends & Family Field Fall Festival - 24th St. & 16th Ave North Bessemer, Al
Today, Nov. 5th @ 5 pm - 7th Annual Friends & Family Field Fall Festival - 24th St. & 16th Ave North Bessemer, Al. Games & Prizes, Haunted Trail, Shop Local Vendors, Enjoy the King Of The Grill Cook-Off Free for Children under 17 w/$10 Adult Donation. Nurturing Golden Hearts...
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff 3524 Decatur Highway Ste 300B Fultondale, AL 35068. WHY JARED HUDSON IS RUNNING FOR SHERIFF. My name is Jared Hudson, and I am running for Jefferson County...
Meet Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid for by The Committee to Elect Sheriff Mark Pettway
Meet Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid for by The Committee to Elect Sheriff Mark Pettway P.O. Box 19511 Birmingham, Al 35219. On November 6, 2018, Jefferson County Alabama elected Mark Pettway as its first African-American...
Meet Incumbent District Attonery Lynneice O. Washington, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee to Re-Elect DA Lynneice O. Washington
Meet Incumbent District Attonery Lynneice O. Washington, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee to Re-Elect DA Lynneice O. Washington P.O. Box 763 McCalla, AL 35111. Lynneice O. Washington...
