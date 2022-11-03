ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecutoffnews.com

Lewis' Record Setting Day Leads Birmingham-Southern Over Colonels

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Volleyball Clinches Top Four Seed in GSC Tournament with 3-1 win over UWA

MONTEVALLO, AL
Miles Golden Bears Fall In Double Overtime

FAIRFIELD, AL
Birmingham-Southern Panthers Volleyball Takes Down Majors To Advance To Semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, AL
Five Football Teams From The Cutoff Make The Playoffs - Playoff Picture & Wrap-up For Week 11 - October 27 & 28, 2022 (Highlights, Standings, Pics & Videos)

HUEYTOWN, AL
Miles Golden Bears Golf Team Ends Fall Season On High Note

FAIRFIELD, AL
Montevallo Men's Basketball Falls to WKU in Exhibition

MONTEVALLO, AL
Meet Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid for by The Committee to Elect Sheriff Mark Pettway

Meet Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid for by The Committee to Elect Sheriff Mark Pettway P.O. Box 19511 Birmingham, Al 35219. On November 6, 2018, Jefferson County Alabama elected Mark Pettway as its first African-American...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Meet Incumbent District Attonery Lynneice O. Washington, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee to Re-Elect DA Lynneice O. Washington

Meet Incumbent District Attonery Lynneice O. Washington, Democratic Candidate Seeking Re-Election For District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Jefferson County, Bessemer Cutoff Division On November 8, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee to Re-Elect DA Lynneice O. Washington P.O. Box 763 McCalla, AL 35111. Lynneice O. Washington...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

