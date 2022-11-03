Read full article on original website
LBank Exchange Will List xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 2, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the xSPECTAR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Aiming to be the...
5 Best Tools for Crypto Traders to Use to Maximize Profits
The rapidly-evolving nature of the crypto market means the need for effective analytical tools is greater than ever. Thankfully, there is now an abundance of providers that offer these tools, ensuring traders and investors have the information they require to be successful in the market. With that in mind, this...
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)
Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
Santander UK Bank Puts Monthly Limit On Transactions To Crypto Exchanges
Santander UK has put a per transaction limit as well as a total monthly restriction on the amount that users can transfer to crypto exchanges. Santander UK Bank Says Investing In Crypto Can Be High Risk. The United Kingdom branch of the banking giant Banco Santander yesterday posted a notification...
Why Crypto Exchange Coinbase Is Bidding Farewell To Its Chief Product Officer
Coinbase was among the crypto companies that downsized its manpower this year due to prolonged bearish market trend and recession. It can be recalled that sometime in June, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Armstrong announced via Twitter that the exchange platform would lay off 18% of its workforce to offset potential additional losses because of the broader market downturn.
Ethereum Founder Slams Elon Musk’s Anti-blue Tick Model as It Promotes Scams – How Crypto Big Eyes Coin Will Prove Reliability.
Since Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has caused many changes and proposed changes, amongst affected stocks and prices, the changes have also affected the Twitter platform itself. Recently Musk has stated that the platform’s current “lords and peasants” system is awful, and he wants to change it, allowing anyone to have the tick for eight dollars a month. This system is already being criticised.
Crypto Trading Without Commissions? New Fidelity Product Delivers It
Fidelity Investment will launch a new crypto trading product for retail investors in the United States. The firm has been launching new products and offerings to offer its clients exposure to Bitcoin and crypto across multiple options. Per a report from CNBC, the firm will launch a commission-free crypto trading...
Buy Dogeliens As It Gives Back To Charity Like Dogecoin And Ripple
Recently, the community has been inclined to help make the world better and happier. Many charity organizations have risen, including the Giving Block, to ensure that no stone is left unturned when helping society. Cryptocurrencies did not flutter in this area as well. Cryptocurrencies, although not all, plan to donate...
64 Billion DOGE Find Their Way Into 340,000 New Addresses As Meme Coin Explodes
Dogecoin has made the most of its bullish momentum that was inspired by Elon Musk’s highly publicized $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Not only did that development pump DOGE price in such a way that its total market capitalization surpassed Cardano’s, allowing it to take the 8th spot in Coingecko’s crypto tracking list.
Big Eyes Coin Could Match Crypto Giants Like Cardano and Solana
Cryptocurrency emergence in the world has given rise to a new concept of value, and this paved way for the development of impressive alternatives to established financial models. The cryptocurrency world has resulted in innovative realizations, such as the decentralized approach to governance and complete ownership of unique digital items.
Marathon Increased Its Bitcoin Hashrate By 84% In Oct, Mining A Record 615 BTC
Crypto miner Marathon Digital increased its Bitcoin hashrate by 84% in October, and mined a record 615 BTC during the month. Marathon Digital Brings 32k Bitcoin Mining Rigs Online, Raising Hashrate By 84%. As per a press release from the public mining company, October 2022 was the most productive month...
The Inaugural Rootstock Summit Emphasizes The Appeal Of “Built On Bitcoin”
The upcoming Rootstock Summit marks a crucial milestone for Bitcoin’s second-layer virtual machine. It will also help the Rootstock brand to realign its industry position and help advance the rollout of more programmable solutions on the leading cryptocurrency network. Rootstock Summit Is A Big Event. When people think of...
LUNC Vs DOGE: Which Is The Better Investment?
DOGE has dominated the meme coin market for the longest time but contenders like LUNC are now giving it a run for its money due to the strong community behind it. Both digital assets have made (and unmade) their fair share of crypto millionaires in the market. Both have been hit hard by the crypto market – granted, the collapse of LUNA Classic (LUNC) actually triggered the bear market – but investors continue to look to both digital assets in a bid to make gains in the market.
Will Ethereum (ETH) Crash? Buy The Dip Or Invest In The Hideaways?
Ethereum (ETC) is the second-best coin in the market, next to Bitcoin (BTC). The coin has experienced bullish trends in the past month, but will it maintain its standing? This doesn’t seem to be the case, as crypto analysts forecast that ETH will fall to the $700 to $800 price range, down from a high of around $1,600.
Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Might Fail To Pay Off Its Loans
Several unfortunate cases are springing up in the Bitcoin and crypto ecosystem. The main reason for these adverse events comes down to the current bearish trend of the cryptocurrency market. Regardless of experts’ optimistic predictions, investors are still skeptical about future investments. Some crypto firms seek ways to sustain...
Rocketize Token Might Explode In The Crypto Market Just Like Avalanche
Every crypto trader is constantly on the lookout for the next big project. Many enter the crypto market hoping to find one coin or two to sink their money into. These novice investors think that success in the crypto market is only a matter of investing in a coin and waiting for it to bloom. While there is nothing wrong with investing in a coin and waiting for it to improve in value, it is not the best precedent to operate the market with. This is simply because the wrong investments could lead to devastating losses that said investors could not recuperate from.
Oryen Network Posts 100% Price Increase During Q4, Why Cronos Holders Are Begining To Rotate Profits
Crypto continues to outperform traditional markets, and many hedge fund managers forecast a stagnant ten-year period for equities. Institutional money has already begun jumping ship and flowing into digital assets. Within the crypto space, Oryen Network, an outstanding passive income play, has attracted the attention of Cronos holders. And many...
Oryen Network Convinces Tamadoge And Tron Holders To Invest After A 100% Price Increase
During the crypto bear run, opportunities for profitability might be rare. However, if you know where to look, they are always there. Even now, there are promising projects that interest the crypto world. One such project is the Oryen Network project, which has surpassed all expectations. Its $ORY tokens already produced 100% profits for early buyers.
Bullish Sign For Litecoin? Whale Withdraws $14M In LTC From Binance
Data shows a Litecoin whale has withdrawn almost $14 million in LTC from the crypto exchange Binance, a sign that may be bullish for the crypto’s price. $13.8 Million In Litecoin Exits Wallet On Crypto Exchange Binance. As per an alert from the crypto transaction tracker service WhaleAlert, a...
‘If He Asks Me To Do It I Probably Will’- Twitter’s Crypto Future Looks Bright As Binance CEO Expresses Interest. Could Big Eyes Coin Follow?
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said he would be willing to join Elon Musk’s new Twitter board if he was asked, during a technology conference in Portugal earlier this week. ‘Elon’s still deciding about the board, if he asks me to do it I probably will’, he said.
