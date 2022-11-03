ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Comments / 2

J P
2d ago

That should be interesting when the teachers are just as racist. A teacher was saying in my daughters 8th grade class yesterday that “it was just a costume” and “it’s because Californians are here”. Weird considering the teens are locals. 🙄

Reply
2
