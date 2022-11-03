ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kanye West posts on Twitter for first time since Elon Musk’s takeover

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZtTC_0iwqvlJN00

Kanye West has made his first post on Twitter since the social media platform’s takeover by Elon Musk.

The US rapper shared a captionless photo of NBA basketball player Kyrie Irving on Wednesday.

It received more than 30,000 likes within 30 minutes of being posted.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was locked out of Twitter last month over antisemitic posts.

Musk previously said that the platform had restored the rapper’s account before he finalised his acquisition of the company – though it is West’s first post since that time.

Brooklyn Nets star Irving has also recently faced backlash for sharing a post about an antisemitic film.

Earlier on Wednesday, Irving released a statement saying he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the club would each donate 500,000 dollars (£438,000) toward groups that work to eradicate it.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalised and impacted every day,” he said, in a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League.

“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility.”

West’s return to Twitter comes one day after his Instagram account was temporarily restricted for 30 days, after violating the platform’s policies.

He will not be able to post, comment or send direct messages during this time, and content was removed from the account.

The rapper continues to face a backlash over his antisemitic comments, having been dropped by several major brands including Adidas – a move that cost him his billionaire status.

West used the alternative messaging platform Parler, which he is in the process of buying, to announce he had once again been penalised on Instagram.

Other fallout from the rapper’s antisemitic comments have included being dropped by talent agency CAA and the Balenciaga fashion house.

Last week, Madame Tussauds in London said it had moved its wax figure of West from public view and into the museum’s archive.

West has long been an outspoken figure and was criticised last month for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Following the controversy, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and members of her family called for an end to the “terrible violence and hateful rhetoric” towards the Jewish community.

Demonstrators in Los Angeles unfurled banners on an overpass on Sunday, praising West for his antisemitic public statements.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
newschain

Elon Musk: Sacked Twitter employees offered three-month payoff

Twitter employees who lost their jobs have been offered a three month payoff, according to Elon Musk, who said the company is losing more than 4.0 million US dollars (£3.5 million) a day. The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions as...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Wants To Meet Maralee Nichols & The Baby She Shares With Tristan Thompson (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian, 38, wants to get to know Maralee Nichols, the woman who recently welcomed a son, Theo, with her ex and father of her two children, Tristan Thompson. The reality star, who was unaware of Maralee and Tristan’s romance until Maralee was expecting the now 11-month-old, wants her daughter True, 4, and three-month-old son to “get to know” their siblings, which includes Prince, 5, whom Tristan shares with ex Jordan Craig, even if the latter was conceived while she was still in a relationship with the basketball player. “Khloe wants her kids to have a loving and communicative relationship with their two other brothers even though they do not have the same mothers,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
RadarOnline

Khloé Kardashian Trashed After FACETUNING 4-Year-Old Daughter True In Halloween Photo

The eagle-eyed internet sleuths have slammed Khloé Kardashian once again for a photoshop fail, accusing her of Facetuning her daughter in a picture from Halloween, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Kardashians star posted the photo from the costume-filled holiday on Instagram, and her followers were quick to express their outrage over the mom's use of Facetune, a facial editing effect, on a solo snap of her 4-year-old daughter, True. The series of Instagram pictures from their Halloween celebration showed Khloé, True, and their new pet, Grey Kitty, dressed alike in matching grey velvet catsuits — complete with ears and...
newschain

Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest were cheated out of three points

Morgan Gibbs-White said Nottingham Forest were “cheated” in their 2-2 draw with Brentford. Forest put in one of their best performances of the season and were rewarded with a 1-0 lead as Gibbs-White scored his first goal since he became the club’s record signing. They thought they...
newschain

New Zealand hammering won’t dent Wales confidence – Tomos Williams

Tomos Williams insists Wales’ confidence has not been dented despite an alarming and deflating defeat against New Zealand. While Wales’ 33rd successive loss to the All Blacks surprised no-one, the manner of their 55-23 reversal certainly did. It was the most points Wales have conceded against any opponent...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Jesse Marsch looking for simpler ride after latest dramatic Leeds win

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said he wants a simpler ride after his side’s roller-coaster season continued with a 4-3 home win against Bournemouth. The Whites let slip an early lead after Rodrigo’s penalty and trailed 3-1 early in the second half after Bournemouth carved them apart to score through Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke.
newschain

Erling Haaland surprising even himself with goalscoring form at Manchester City

Erling Haaland admits his sensational start at Manchester City has exceeded his expectations. The prolific Norwegian struck yet again – this time a dramatic injury-time penalty winner – as the champions, with 10 men, snatched a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. Haaland,...
newschain

Comparing Erling Haaland’s goalscoring exploits to previous Golden Boot winners

Erling Haaland has taken just 12 games to match the lowest Premier League Golden Boot tally after scoring yet again for Manchester City on Saturday. The Norwegian’s late penalty winner against Fulham was his 18th goal of the league season, already matching the top scorers from the 1997-98 and 1998-99 campaigns.
newschain

Nottingham Forest ‘have found their feet’ following summer spending spree

Thomas Frank feels it was always going to take Nottingham Forest time to gel together in the Premier League following a hectic transfer window – but knows a stern test awaits Brentford at the City Ground. Having made 22 summer signings following promotion via the play-offs, it has so...
newschain

Gillingham boss Neil Harris ‘disappointed not to get through’ after late goal

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was left disappointed after a late AFC Fylde equaliser meant his side will need a replay to reach the second round of the FA Cup. Mikael Mandron opened the scoring for the visitors on the stroke of half-time, but Tom Walker struck with seven minutes to go for the non-league outfit to force a repeat at Priestfield.
newschain

Family, friends and fans say tearful goodbye to Jerry Lee Lewis

Family, friends and fans have bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services in his Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, died on October 28 at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 87.
FERRIDAY, LA
newschain

Rugby player and X Factor singer Levi Davis missing in Barcelona

Rugby player Levi Davis has been missing for more than a week, his former club has said. Bath Rugby issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen at a pub in Spain on October 29. The 24-year-old rugby union player is also known...
newschain

Bank of England raises interest rates to 3% in biggest single hike since 1989

Homeowners are set to face the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills since the 1980s as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row. The Bank’s base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, its highest for 14 years, and decision makers warned that more hikes are likely.
newschain

Frank Lampard left to rue more missed chances in Everton’s latest defeat

Everton manager Frank Lampard could only rue more missed chances and another injury to striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after defeat to Leicester. The 2-0 defeat was their fourth in six matches, during which time they have scored just four goals with three of those coming in one game against Crystal Palace.
newschain

Mike Williamson proud of Gateshead side despite defeat to Stevenage

Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson was proud of his side’s second-half comeback that threatened an FA Cup shock, but was ultimately frustrated by costly defensive errors in a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage. The Tynesiders looked dead and buried at the halfway stage after a one-sided first half as League Two...
newschain

Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power by staying out of view

President Paul Biya of Cameroon marked 40 years in power by staying out of the spotlight as questions swirled about the 89-year-old, who is the only leader most of the country’s people have ever known. Biya has not appeared in public since French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Central...
newschain

James Maddison is built for a World Cup – Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists James Maddison is “built for a World Cup” as the playmaker starred in their 2-0 victory at Everton. The 25-year-old has not been picked by England since October 2019 but is still holding out hope of making the final cut for Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament in Qatar, which starts in 15 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy