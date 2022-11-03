Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Report claims some Utah power plants aren't meeting cleanup requirements
CASTLE DALE, Emery County — Five Utah power plants were called out for alleged mismanagement of coal ash in a national report that was released Thursday and disputed by the operator of two of those plants. Utah's Hunter Power Plant, located near Castle Dale and operated by PacifiCorp, ranked...
cpr.org
A Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in Utah says it’s trying to be a good neighbor
Executives of a Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in rural Utah say opponents of the mill don’t understand their safety measures and how vital the site is to the larger, nationwide push for clean energy. The company, Lakewood-based Energy Fuels, has long come under fire for...
ksl.com
Snowstorms have been robust, but Utah is still sitting at average
SALT LAKE CITY — If you think it has been snowy and rainy, you are right. A series of storms have been generous to Utah, but what happens in the months to come is a question mark. Last year, for example, storms came on strong in the latter part...
Teens take Utah to court over fossil fuel policies
A group of teenagers are suing the state over policies they allege encourage fossil fuel development to the harm of their health and safety.
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter
The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
upr.org
Judge hears oral arguments on the state’s motion to dismiss youth climate lawsuit
Our Children's Trust attorney, Andrew Welle, walking with plaintiffs up to the Third District Court. Seven Utah youth, ages 10 to 19 filed a climate lawsuit earlier this year. The Natalie R. versus the State of Utah case argues the state of Utah is contributing to climate change through affirmative actions that have increased air pollution and the climate crisis in Utah, and that such actions will impact the health and lifespan of the children living in the state. Natalie Roberts, a youth activist and Utah resident started the petition.
cowboystatedaily.com
Daylight Saving Time: Wyoming Champion Of Killing Time Change Hopeful It Dies Next Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Falling back” and “springing forward” may become another example of things people used to do if the U.S. House of Representatives can get past gridlock on legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent beginning in November 2023.
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
ktoy1047.com
Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado Announce Agreement After Years of Dispute Over the Lower Rio Grande River
Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states. Texas, Colorado,...
Utah treasurer warns lawmakers of looming recession, ESG challenges
(The Center Square) - Utah's finances are in great financial shape now, but a possible recession could prompt the need for some belt-tightening, Treasurer Marlo Oaks said in a report. House Bill 82, passed by Utah lawmakers in March, requires the state treasurer to release a report on debt affordability...
binghamprospector.org
Utah Changes Its State Flag
After much criticism against the current state flag, the people of Utah have come together to choose a flag that better represents the state as a whole. For many years people have said that the current flag is too boring, outdated, and doesn’t represent all of the people of Utah. The flag has only been changed 3 times since it was first presented and the citizens never had a say in it. But in January, Governor Spencer Cox launched the initiative “More Than a Flag”. This initiative is meant to get the people involved and share their opinion about what they think makes Utah the place it is today.
moabsunnews.com
HB 180 does a 180 on street-legal OHVs
A new Utah law will impose education requirements on OHV users beginning in 2023. HB 180 was welcomed by many in Grand County when it was passed in the state legislature’s 2022 general session: OHV advocates, people concerned about noise disturbances in town, and those concerned about protecting backcountry ecosystems all agree that education must be a cornerstone of resource protection and positive user group relationships.
KSLTV
Up to $4,300 offered for Utahns to replace wood stove, fireplace heating
SALT LAKE CITY — A wood stove and fireplace conversion project aims to help eligible Utahns upgrade their wood burning stove or fireplace, and offers an way to help reduce winter pollution caused by wood burning. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program was initially announced for Cache...
Missing out-of-state hunter found dead in Colorado
A 64-year-old hunter from California was found dead on Saturday after spending the night missing in the Colorado backcountry, according a news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office and San Miguel County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Dry Creek Basin area...
ksl.com
Honoring Utah's 8 tribal nations: Events to celebrate Native American Heritage Month
On SALT LAKE CITY — This November is a chance to celebrate the culture, history and people of Utah's eight federally recognized tribal nations. November has been recognized in the United States as Native American Heritage Month since 1990 when Congress passed a joint resolution. Salt Lake City kicked off the month this year by hosting a celebration and issuing a resolution recognizing the importance of Native contributions to the city.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates
BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
Workers worry Utah’s new billion dollar prison isn’t safe
In August, an officer with the Utah Department of Corrections emailed an alert to state legislators.
Avian flu is impacting turkey farms in Utah
Turkeys are expected to cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation, but turkey farmers and producers in Utah are facing an additional set of concerns with the emergence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.
Utah could have a $3 billion surplus, so tax watchdog group calls for a cut
The Utah Taxpayers Association said it has run the numbers and the state could have as much as $3 billion in surplus next year.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
