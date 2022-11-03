ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter

The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
IDAHO STATE
upr.org

Judge hears oral arguments on the state’s motion to dismiss youth climate lawsuit

Our Children's Trust attorney, Andrew Welle, walking with plaintiffs up to the Third District Court. Seven Utah youth, ages 10 to 19 filed a climate lawsuit earlier this year. The Natalie R. versus the State of Utah case argues the state of Utah is contributing to climate change through affirmative actions that have increased air pollution and the climate crisis in Utah, and that such actions will impact the health and lifespan of the children living in the state. Natalie Roberts, a youth activist and Utah resident started the petition.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
binghamprospector.org

Utah Changes Its State Flag

After much criticism against the current state flag, the people of Utah have come together to choose a flag that better represents the state as a whole. For many years people have said that the current flag is too boring, outdated, and doesn’t represent all of the people of Utah. The flag has only been changed 3 times since it was first presented and the citizens never had a say in it. But in January, Governor Spencer Cox launched the initiative “More Than a Flag”. This initiative is meant to get the people involved and share their opinion about what they think makes Utah the place it is today.
UTAH STATE
moabsunnews.com

HB 180 does a 180 on street-legal OHVs

A new Utah law will impose education requirements on OHV users beginning in 2023. HB 180 was welcomed by many in Grand County when it was passed in the state legislature’s 2022 general session: OHV advocates, people concerned about noise disturbances in town, and those concerned about protecting backcountry ecosystems all agree that education must be a cornerstone of resource protection and positive user group relationships.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Honoring Utah's 8 tribal nations: Events to celebrate Native American Heritage Month

On SALT LAKE CITY — This November is a chance to celebrate the culture, history and people of Utah's eight federally recognized tribal nations. November has been recognized in the United States as Native American Heritage Month since 1990 when Congress passed a joint resolution. Salt Lake City kicked off the month this year by hosting a celebration and issuing a resolution recognizing the importance of Native contributions to the city.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates

BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
IDAHO STATE

